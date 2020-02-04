The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to an assault report in the 6500 block of Gaage Lane Jan. 20. A juvenile male was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and an adult male was also charged with fifth-degree assault.
• Officers responded to a vehicle in the ditch in the 6500 block of Centerville Road Jan. 20. An adult female is suspected of driving. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer took a call of a burglary in progress in the 7900 block of Highland Drive Jan. 21. A male made a mistake and was trying to enter a home he thought belonged to his brother-in-law.
• Officers responded to the 7000 block of 21st Avenue on report of a person who failed to pay for fuel at a gas station Jan. 21. Upon investigation, it was found that the license plate on the vehicle had been altered. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to the 8000 block of Fourth Avenue Jan. 21 on report of a male with a knife who had just slashed the complainant's tires on his vehicle. The male suspect was located and, following an investigation, was arrested for criminal damage to property and underage consumption, and was transported to jail. A juvenile female and an adult male were also cited for underage consumption.
• An officer responded to a theft report of a utility trailer in the 6000 block of Bald Eagle Boulevard Jan. 22. Evidence was collected at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
• Officers took a delayed theft report from a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Jan. 23. The report was forwarded to the city attorney for charging.
• A male resident from the 700 block of Lois Lane reported his shed had been burglarized overnight Jan. 24. Physical evidence was gathered at the scene and the case is currently under investigation.
• Officers received a traffic complaint regarding vehicles on Centerville Lake Jan. 24. Officers stopped the involved vehicles exiting the lake and discussed with the drivers the proper driving behavior while they on the lake ice.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense in the 8000 block of Lake Drive Jan. 25. They found the driver was under 21 and had been drinking. The driver was issued a citation and transported home.
• Officers stopped a vehicle for several traffic violations in the 700 block of Birch Street Jan. 26 and found the driver was impaired. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI and booked into jail.
• Officers responded to a reported burglary of a detached garage of a home in the 7800 block of Lake Drive Jan. 26. Officers arrived and recovered evidence from the scene. There are no known suspects at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a burglary at a home in the 100 block of Stallion Lane Jan. 27. The home was processed for evidence and the investigation is ongoing.
• While investigating multiple thefts and burglaries in a neighborhood, an officer located a vehicle that had been tampered with in the 100 block of Stallion Lane Jan. 27. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer received a mail theft report in the 400 block of Forsham Lake Drive Jan. 26. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer was dispatched to a report of a stolen snowmobile in the 800 block of Main Street Jan. 27. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer responded to a single-vehicle property damage accident involving a vehicle and a tree in the 600 block of Town Center Parkway Jan. 27. There were no injuries and the driver was cited for using his mobile device.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers observed a traffic violation in the area of South Pine Drive and South Drive in Circle Pines Jan. 22. The male driver was subsequently arrested for driving after cancellation.
• Police responded to the 9000 block of North Highway Drive in Lexington Jan. 22 on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the carwash bay. Upon arrival, police witnessed the occupants slumped over and passed out. Officers found three adult males and located drugs and contraband in the vehicle. The driver was arrested and taken to the hospital.
• Officers were dispatched to the Midwest One Bank in Centerville on report of a counterfeit bill Jan. 22.
• Police received a walk-in report Jan. 23 regarding a school bus stop arm violation in the 200 block of Twilite Terrace in Circle Pines that same day.
• Officers witnessed a pedestrian violation in the area of Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue in Lexington Jan. 24. Officers verbally warned the party, who was then transported home.
• Police were dispatched to a noise complaint in the 8900 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington Jan. 25. Officers located the issue and verbally warned the parties involved.
• Officers responded to the 7100 block of Progress Road in Centerville Jan. 25 to check the welfare of a party who had been sending odd text messages to the police department. Officers determined the person was fine.
• Police responded to the 8900 block of Duwayne Avenue in Lexington Jan. 25 on a report of a stolen vehicle.
• Officers received a delayed vandalism report at LaMotte Park in Centerville Jan. 26.
• Police conducted a traffic stop on a snowmobile in the area of Lake Drive and Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines Jan. 26. A citation was subsequently issued.
• Officers were dispatched to a theft report at Center Mart in Centerville Jan. 27.
