The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Officers responded to a call of a suspicious person at a cemetery in the 400 block of Lilac Street Sept. 14. It was determined that the person had partially dug two graves. The person was arrested and found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
•An officer stopped a vehicle for illegal driving conduct in the 7600 block of Sunset Avenue Sept. 14. The adult male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI. A search warrant was obtained and a blood sample was taken. Charges are pending test results.
•An officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of I-35W and Main Street Sept. 14 as the registered owner showed to have a revoked driver’s license. During the course of the traffic stop, controlled substances were located and the driver was arrested.
•Officers responded to a gas station in the 7500 block of Lake Drive for a theft of cigarettes. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the suspects. Employees will notify officers when video is available.
•Officers responded to a single-vehicle property damage crash in the 1200 block of Main Street Sept. 15. The driver was subsequently arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
•An officer stopped a vehicle for a revoked driver’s license in the 1700 block of Birch Street Sept. 15. The driver was mailed a citation for various violations.
•While on patrol in the 2200 block of Tart Lake Road Sept. 15, officers located a vehicle from which items were stolen during the overnight hours. The investigation is ongoing. Several other thefts were reported that same day along Tart Lake Road, Lacasse Drive and Clearwater Creek Drive.
•Officers were dispatched to the 7500 block of Woods Edge Boulevard Sept. 16 regarding suspicious messages that a resident received after posting an item for sale online. The officers recommended the complainant block the other person to prevent further messages. Extra patrol will be conducted in the area.
•An officer responded to a report of a tree down on a powerline in the 400 block of Ash Street Sept. 17. The power company responded and handled the incident.
•An officer was requested to take custody of ammunition located in the 6300 block of Red Maple Lane Sept. 17. The ammunition will be destroyed.
•Officers were dispatched to a burglary report in the 6100 block of Holly Drive Sept. 17. The investigation is ongoing.
•Officers responded to a vehicle fire in the 700 block of Ash Street Sept. 17. Upon arriving, officers found all occupants were out of the vehicle and the fire division arrived to put out the fire.
•An officer assisted Minnesota State Patrol on a single-vehicle crash on I-35W near Main Street Sept. 18. The male driver was arrested for multiple charges.
•Officers were dispatched to a call of a single-vehicle property damage accident in which the driver fled from the vehicle in the 100 block of Lilac Street Sept. 18. The driver was subsequently located and arrested for third-degree DWI.
•An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle near County Road J and Highway 10 Sept. 18. The motorcycle failed to stop for emergency lights and fled from the officer.
• Officers responded to a call of suspicious activity in the 7600 block of Village Drive Sept. 18. A male was subsequently arrested for second-degree DWI.
•Officers were provided information of overnight juvenile activity in the 1100 block of South Trappers Crossing Sept. 18. No crime was committed, but extra patrol was requested.
•Officers were dispatched to check the welfare of a male lying on the roadway in the 7700 block of I-35E Sept. 19. The male was not located.
•An officer responded to a call of a theft from a business in the 6800 block of Lake Drive Sept. 19. The officer located the suspect and had them settle the debt.
•An officer received information of a possible intoxicated driver in the 7700 block of Town Center Parkway Sept. 19. The officer located the vehicle and subsequently arrested a male driver for DWI. The male was booked into the Anoka County Jail and his vehicle was towed from the location.
•An officer took a report of a catalytic converter theft in the 6400 block of Pheasant Hills Drive Sept. 19. There is no suspect information.
•Officers responded to a report of juveniles throwing toilet paper on a house in the area of Park Court and Stage Court Trail Sept. 20. Officers made contact with the juveniles and the homeowner. The homeowner did not want any police action taken. The juveniles were warned.
•An officer was flagged down by a motorist in the 800 block of Birch Street Sept. 20. The motorist claimed they were being followed by an unknown vehicle. The suspicious vehicle was not following at that time. There was no additional information available.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Officers were dispatched to a business in the 9000 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington Sept. 15 on a burglary report.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Edgewood Road in Lexington Sept. 16. Two adult females were subsequently arrested on outstanding warrants.
•Officers were dispatched to the 8900 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington Sept. 16 for a theft report.
•Police responded to an assault in the area of Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue in Lexington Sept. 16.
•A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Houle Circle in Centerville Sept. 17.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Griggs Avenue and Lake Drive in Lexington Sept. 17. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•Police responded to a property damage report in the 6900 block of Lamotte Drive in Centerville Sept. 17. The suspects are unknown.
•Officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Sept. 18 on a delayed assault report.
•Officers responded to a neighborhood dispute in the 100 block of East Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines.
•A catalytic converter was reported stolen in the 1700 block of Main Street in Centerville Sept. 18.
•Officers were dispatched to the 6900 block of Lamotte Drive in Centerville Sept. 20 for a report of theft and damage to property. A group of juveniles was involved.
•Police received a phone call from a resident in the 1600 block of Peltier Lake Drive in Centerville Sept. 21 for a fraud report.
