The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• While on patrol, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for several traffic violations in the 8100 block of Diane Street when it fled May 30. The vehicle was located a short time later stopped on a dead-end road, and the driver was arrested and booked into jail.
• A community service officer responded to a call regarding an injured animal in the 7700 block of Town Center Parkway May 30.
• Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 6500 block of Ware Road May 30. The male suspect was arrested and booked into the Anoka County Jail.
• An officer responded to a call for a theft of gasoline at a business in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South May 30. The license plate given by the employee did not match the description of the vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for a license violation in the 7500 block of 20th Avenue May 30. The driver was cited for multiple offenses and had their license plates removed because the license plates had been revoked.
• Officers responded to a report of a personal injury crash in the 6900 block of Lake Drive May 31. Officers rendered aid to a victim until an ambulance arrived to transport the patient. The incident is under investigation for DUI.
• Officers responded to a local business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive on a report of a group of disorderly juveniles May 31. Officers made contact with juveniles and advised them to relocate for the evening.
• An officer was dispatched to a delayed report of disorderly conduct in the 600 block of Town Center Parkway May 31. The officer documented the incident. One of the parties involved was not identified. The incident is under investigation.
• An officer was dispatched to a call of a possible drunk driver in the 2200 block of Main Street June 1. Another agency also responded and subsequently arrested the driver for DWI.
• Officers responded to a report of possible gunshots in the 6600 block of Centerville Road June 1. The officers checked the area and located spent firearm casings. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer was dispatched to a phone call report regarding a fraud in the 6400 block of Fox Road June 2. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer responded to a call of a fawn that was stuck in the caller's fenced-in yard in the 100 block of Woodridge Lane June 2. The officer freed the fawn from the fenced yard.
• An officer was dispatched on a call of a felony theft in the 700 block of Apollo Drive June 2. The juvenile suspect will be charged out of custody.
• Officers received a report of a group of teenagers that rang a doorbell and ran away in the 6500 block of Clearwater Creek June 3. Officers located the group nearby and the group fled on foot. One individual was stopped, questioned and was later released. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer received a report of fireworks being set off in a park in the 2200 block of Tart Lake Road June 3. The officer located a group of juveniles in the park who were not involved with the fireworks. The juveniles were sent home, since the park was closed.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was swerving on I-35E near Lake Drive June 4. The male driver was arrested and later charged with fourth-degree DWI.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding in the 8000 block of I-35E June 5. The male driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested and booked into the Anoka County Jail for third-degree DWI.
• An officer received a school bus stop arm violation report in the 800 block of Main Street June 5. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer responded to the area of Jasper Court and Ada Drive June 5 for a property damage crash involving a vehicle that left the roadway and struck an unoccupied parked vehicle. The incident was documented and the involved parties exchanged information.
• An officer contacted a resident regarding a possible injured snapping turtle in their yard in the 400 block of Birch Street June 5. It was found that the turtle was going to lay eggs and the caller, who was concerned it would bite someone, was advised to call the next day if it was still there.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Police responded to the 9300 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington June 1 for a delayed property damage accident. The caller advised that a blue SUV crashed into his car in the parking lot of a business.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the area of Lovell Road and Syndicate Avenue in Lexington June 1.
• Officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of Jackson Avenue in Lexington June 1 on report of a transformer that was on fire. Upon arrival, officers determined the fire was already out.
• Police were dispatched to West Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines June 1 regarding a cockatiel in the area. Officers attempted to catch the bird but were unsuccessful.
• While on the scene of another call in the 6700 block of Centerville Road in Centerville June 2, a driver approached an officer. The officer suspected the driver was significantly impaired. The driver cooperated with the officer’s investigation, and the driver was ultimately arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• Officers responded to the 2000 block of Main Street in Centerville June 2 on a report of theft. The manager requested payment of $8.21 for the theft. The suspects paid and then were trespassed from the business.
• Damage to property was reported in the 9000 block of North Highway Drive in Lexington June 3.
• Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 9300 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington June 6. Officers made contact with a renter, who was told to turn down her music.
• Officers observed a driver make a traffic violation at the intersection of Restwood Road and Lake Drive in Lexington June 6. The vehicle then attempted to flee from the officer but was ultimately stopped in a parking lot in the 4100 block of Lovell Road. The driver was arrested for DWI and fleeing in a motor vehicle.
