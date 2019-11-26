The Lino Lakes Public Safety Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to a fire alarm at St. Joseph of the Lakes Church and located smoke inside Nov. 12. The fire department identified a problem with equipment in the building and the building was turned over to building management.
• Officers responded to a damage to property phone call report in the 8000 block of 20th Avenue Nov. 12. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer responded to an animal complaint regarding a dog and an opossum in the 6400 block of Fawn Lane Nov. 12. The dog was put inside the home.
• Officers responded to a harassing communications/trespass report from the 600 block of Town Center Parkway Nov. 13. An adult female was trespassed from the premises and advised of consequences.
• Officers responded to a robbery that had just occurred at a local business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Nov. 13. Suspects were identified; the investigation is ongoing.
• Officers and firefighters responded to a report of a personal injury, single-vehicle accident in the 6900 block of I-35E Nov. 14. The driver struck a deer, causing significant damage to her vehicle; she had minor injuries. The driver was checked out by ambulance staff but declined to be transported to the hospital and was transported home. Her vehicle had to be towed from the scene due to the damage.
• Officers conducted an investigation into a possible predatory offender registration violation in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway Nov. 12. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer performed a traffic stop for an equipment violation in the 1100 block of Main Street Nov. 16. The driver showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for driving while impaired.
• An officer responded to a request to check the welfare of a woman who lives in the 2300 block of Tart Lake Road Nov. 16. The caller’s mother had been sending strange text messages to her. The officer found everything was okay; it was just a phone problem.
• Officers responded to a senior living facility in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway Nov. 16 on a call of a property dispute. The officers mediated the dispute and a resolution was found regarding the disputed property.
• Officers responded to a call regarding a disorderly patron at a business in the 600 block of Apollo Drive Nov. 16. The patron was given a trespass notice.
• An officer took a phone call report involving a house that was egged in the 6200 block of Bald Eagle Boulevard Nov. 17. The officer documented the incident and checked the area for suspicious vehicles.
• An officer responded to a vandalism report in the 6400 block of Cassiopeia Court Nov. 17. Toilet paper and other items had been strewn around the front yard of a residence.
• A resident in the 600 block of River Birch Plaza reported their license plate had been stolen Nov. 17.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for traffic violations and a possible theft in the 8000 block of Lake Drive Nov. 17. An adult female was arrested for DWI and booked into jail.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Police observed a suspicious vehicle after hours at Golden Lake Park Nov. 12. Police made contact with two juveniles and parents were notified. The juveniles were released to their parents without citation.
• Officers received a damage to property report from the 9000 block of North Highway Drive in Lexington Nov. 12. Information was collected.
• Police responded to the area of Lake Drive and Fire Barn Road in Circle Pines Nov. 12 regarding a personal injury accident. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived but was later arrested for DWI. The jail refused to take the suspect, so officers transported the suspect to the hospital.
• Officers received a call from a resident in the 4100 block of Woodland Road in Lexington. The victim’s rear window on his vehicle was shattered. There are no known suspects at this time.
• A resident on Circle Drive in Circle Pines reported damage to their vehicle Nov. 13. There was no collectible information or suspect information.
• Police conducted a traffic stop for multiple offenses at Progress Road and Sorel Street in Centerville Nov. 14. An adult male passenger was subsequently arrested for obstructing the legal process.
• A business in the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington requested Nov. 14 that police trespass an individual from the property due to repeat theft issues with the individual.
• A male was arrested in the 9000 block of North Highway Drive in Lexington Nov. 14 on an outstanding warrant and for fleeing on foot.
• Police received a complaint on a neighbor dispute regarding leaf removal on North Road in Circle Pines Nov. 15. The individual was encouraged to go to the police station to speak with a supervisor regarding the issue.
• Officers were dispatched following a • report of a burglary on West Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines Nov. 15. Items had been taken from a shed; there are no known suspects at this time.
• Police responded to the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Nov. 15 on report of a theft at a business. A juvenile male was subsequently charged with theft and released to a parent.
• An officer observed an altercation in the 7000 block of Centerville Road in Centerville Nov. 16. The officer mediated the situation and separated the parties.
• Officers were dispatched to a structure fire in the 60 block of East Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines Nov. 16. The fire was controlled by the Centennial Fire District and assisting agencies.
• Police responded to Wise Guys Pizza in Centerville Nov. 17 on a hit-and-run property damage accident Nov. 17. An adult male was subsequently arrested and transported to jail.
• Police investigated suspicious activity in the parking lot of Ace Hardware in Circle Pines Nov. 17. One individual was subsequently arrested and transported to jail.
Shannon Granholm
