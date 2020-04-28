The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•An officer responded to a report of damage to property in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway April 8. The investigation is ongoing.
•Officers responded to the 500 block of Aqua Lane April 8 on a report of a male that had been threatened. Officers spoke with some parties involved and the case is under investigation.
•Police were called to the 800 block of Main Street April 9 on a harassment report. Two male suspects were advised to stop their actions or there would be criminal charges.
•An employee of a business in the 600 block of Market Place Drive called to report a suspicious male who may have been looking into windows April 10. Officers made contact with the male, who stated he had been looking for rare rocks. The male was advised to no longer do that on private property.
•A resident from the 800 block of Orange Street called in a suspicious silver van driving through the area with the driver going into mailboxes April 10. It was determined the driver was delivering newspapers.
•Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the police department April 10. Officers located the vehicle and found the driver to be impaired. The driver was arrested and booked into jail for DWI.
•Officers responded to the 700 block of 79th Street April 10 for a theft from motor vehicle report. The investigation is ongoing.
•Officers were dispatched to the 8000 block of Fourth Avenue April 11 on a report of a male who discharged a firearm in a residential area in violation of a city ordinance. The male was subsequently arrested and booked into jail.
•An officer responded to a complaint stating that people were not following social distancing guidelines in the area of Osprey Court and Sherman Lake Road April 11. The officer reminded the group of the temporary social distancing order.
•Officers stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 200 block of Main Street April 12 and identified the male driver as someone who had a felony warrant out of California. The male was detained for the warrant, but after police contacted the agency in California, representatives stated they would not extradite him. The male driver was cited for speeding and no driver's license in his possession and was released at the scene.
•An officer was flagged down by a female in the 700 block of Apollo Drive April 13, who stated that she had been chased by an unknown male in the parking lot of a local business. The incident is under investigation.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Westview Street in Centerville April 8 on the report of a small dirt bike on school property.
•Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Center Street in Centerville April 8 on a report of suspicious activity.
•Officers made contact with a group of juveniles in the woods near the 9800 block of Lexington Avenue in Circle Pines April 9. Officers advised of the social distancing guidelines and trespassing. The parents were advised of the juveniles’ activities.
•A theft was reported at a local business in the 9200 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington April 10.
•Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Lovell Road and Hamline Avenue in Lexington April 10 for an equipment violation. Officers subsequently located narcotics inside of the vehicle.
•Officers were located of an abandoned campsite in the 400 block of Keith Road in Circle Pines April 11.
•Officers were dispatched to a missing person report in the 30 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines April 13.
•Police responded to the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington April 14 on a report of two dogs who had potentially been abandoned and were tied to a pole. The dog owners were confrontational and police advised them to leave the area.
