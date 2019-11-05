The Lino Lakes Public Safety Department reported the following incidents:
• An adult female from the 300 block of Elm Street was scammed via email into purchasing several gift cards worth $500 dollars Oct. 22.
• Officers responded to a call of a theft in the 100 block of Marvy Street Oct. 23. Suspects have been identified and the incident is under investigation.
• An officer responded to a report of damage to a vehicle in the 6500 block of Pheasant Run South Oct. 23. The incident is under investigation.
• An officer performed a traffic stop for suspicious behavior in the 7500 block of Main Street Oct. 23. The driver was looking for a runaway juvenile. The juvenile walked to the traffic stop and was reunited with the driver.
• Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 500 block of Apollo Drive Oct. 25. A fraudulent package was shipped to a local business. Officers spoke to the victim and advised them to contact their local police department.
• The Ramsey County Sheriff's Department requested assistance with a theft investigation in the 7100 block of Grey Squirrel Road Oct. 25. Officers spoke with a resident and located a stolen ATV. The Sheriff's Department was provided information to continue its investigation.
• Officers responded to a vehicle fire in the 8000 block of I-35E Oct. 25. The fire department responded and extinguished the fire. There were no injuries.
• Officers were requested to check on a group of juveniles jumping bikes into a pond in the 6500 block of Clearwater Creek Oct. 25. Officers investigated and determined the juveniles were safe and had adult supervision.
• While on patrol, an officer performed a traffic stop in the area of 20th Avenue and Ash Street Oct. 25. The officer investigated and arrested the driver for driving while impaired.
• Officers responded to a damage to property report in the 7700 block of Mustang Lane Oct. 26. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a report of an artillery round found in a garage in the 6800 block of Black Duck Circle Oct. 26. The Minneapolis Police Bomb Squad removed the item from the location.
• A resident reported an illegal burn in the 7800 block of Country Lane Oct. 26. An officer spoke with the violator and informed them burning leaves was prohibited.
• A person was reportedly pouring an unknown substance into a sewer in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Oct. 26. An officer checked the area but was unable to locate the person.
• Officers responded to a domestic situation on Apollo Drive Oct. 26. An adult male was arrested for controlled substance DWI and an adult female was arrested for possessing a controlled substance. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer received information about a coyote sighting in the 600 block of Aqua Lane Oct. 27. The information was passed along to the Department of Natural Resources.
• Officers responded to a call of an extinguished house fire in the 300 block of Lilac Street Oct. 27. The homeowners had left for the weekend and upon their return, found there had been a fire inside while they were away. The incident was investigated by the fire division and the Anoka County Fire Investigation Team.
• Officers stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 6700 block of I-35E Oct. 28 and observed drug paraphernalia in plain view. The driver was arrested on several controlled substance charges and booked into jail.
• An officer responded to a report of found property in the 500 block of Lilac Street Oct. 28. The officer took custody of several counterfeit bills, which were then sent to the U.S. Secret Service.
• An officer received a theft report from a business in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue Oct. 28. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a hit-and-run property damage accident report in the area of Lake Drive and Kelly Street Oct. 28. After further investigation, officers located the suspected driver, who was cited for speeding and failure to drive with due care.
• An officer received information regarding an indecent exposure report from the 7500 block of Fourth Avenue Oct. 28. The investigation is ongoing.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Police responded to the 7100 block of 21st Avenue in Centerville on report of a possible counterfeit bill Oct. 23.
• Officers were dispatched to Circle Pines Oct. 23 on report of an assault and criminal sexual conduct report that occurred within the city. The case was referred to the Criminal Investigations Division.
• Police responded to the city of Lexington Oct. 23 on report of a disorderly male. The male was subsequently transported to detox.
• Police were dispatched to a house fire in the 8900 block of Arona Avenue in Lexington Oct. 27. The Centennial Fire District handled the incident.
• Officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle personal injury accident in the 7000 block of Centerville Road in Centerville Oct. 28. A vehicle went through a building. There were no injuries, but there was structural damage to the building.
• An officer was dispatched to a phone call report of stolen license plates in the 9300 block of North Highway Drive in Lexington Oct. 29. Two license plates were stolen from a business.
• Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint in the 10 block of Circle Drive in Circle Pines Oct. 29. The noise complaint resulted in a traffic stop of the suspect vehicle; the driver received a citation for driving after revocation.
• Officers were dispatched to a fire in the 6900 block of Sumac Court in Centerville Oct. 29. The fire was extinguished.
