The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer took a theft report from the 6100 block of Oak Hollow Lane Nov. 29. The investigation is ongoing.
• A theft was reported in the 6600 block of Enid Trail Nov. 29. The investigation is ongoing.
• A resident in the 800 block of Fox Road reported an identity theft attempt. There was no financial loss.
• An officer responded to a motorist assist for a vehicle blocking the roadway in the 7500 block of Lake Drive Nov. 29. The officer arrived to find a vehicle stuck in the snow and helped push the vehicle out.
• An officer located a suspicious vehicle parked at a closed business in the 7500 block of Lake Drive Nov. 30. The driver was subsequently arrested on an outstanding warrant and booked into the Anoka County Jail.
• A resident in the 100 block of Egret Lane reported a scam Nov. 30. There was no financial loss.
• Officers responded to the 600 block of Town Center Parkway for a driving complaint Nov. 30. Officers documented the incident, which involved an industrial truck.
• While on patrol, an officer stopped a vehicle for multiple traffic violations in the 2100 block of Main Street Nov. 30. After an investigation, an adult male driver was arrested and booked into jail.
• A resident in the 6300 block of Cripple Creek Court reported receiving suspicious mail. The caller was given options for how to handle the mail.
• Officers located a stolen vehicle at a residence in the 400 block of Birch Street Dec. 1. The vehicle was recovered, and statements were taken from the involved parties. The investigation is being handled by another agency.
• An officer responded to a report of a suspicious individual walking around a residence in the 600 block of Lois Lane Dec. 2. The suspect fled from officers and was located a short time later in Blaine. An adult male was subsequently taken into custody.
• A school bus stop-arm violation was reported in the 7400 block of Lake Drive Dec. 2.
• A theft was reported in the 600 block of Market Place Drive Dec. 2. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers and fire personnel responded to the 800 block of Old Birch Street Dec. 2 on report of a tree that had fallen on a power line and started a fire. The scene was secured until the power company was able to respond to the scene and fix the line.
• An officer observed a damaged light pole in the area of Birch Street and Kingfisher Court Dec. 2. The damage appeared to be from a vehicle that had left the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Ravens Court Dec. 4. The incident was documented, and officers were instructed to provide extra patrol in the area.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 400 block of Main Street Dec. 5. The officers noticed an open container of alcohol and conducted a field sobriety test to determine the driver was not impaired. The driver was subsequently cited for speeding and possession of an open container.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers spoke with an adult male in Circle Pines Dec. 1 who reported he was being harassed by another adult male in the 300 block of Civic Heights Drive.
• Officers took a phone call report of harassment from a female and male in the 40 block of East Road in Circle Pines Dec. 1.
• Police were dispatched to the 200 block of North Star Lane in Circle Pines Dec. 1 for a suspicious occupied vehicle.
• Officers responded to a fraud report in the 20 block of Ridge Road in Circle Pines Dec. 1. The complainant advised she received a fraudulent check and, as a result, she was out $1,840. The bank is investigating.
• Police responded with fire and EMS personnel to the 4000 block of Lovell Road in Lexington on report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, the house was fully involved and found to be vacant. Officers stood by to help with traffic control and scene security.
• Property damage was reported in the 9200 block of Ryan Place in Lexington Dec. 3. There is no suspect information at this time.
• Officers responded to the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Dec. 4 for a hit-and-run property damage accident. There is no suspect information at this time.
• Police fielded a report of theft by coercion in the 8700 block of Dunlap Avenue in Lexington Dec. 6.
• Officer mediated a civil dispute in the 9000 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington Nov. 30.
