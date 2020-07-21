The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer spoke to a complainant by phone July 7 regarding suspicious activity at a group home in the 7800 block of Century Trail.
• Loose cattle were reported in a neighborhood in the area of Tart Court and Tart Lake Road July 7. The owners were notified and told to go round them up.
• An officer responded to a reported bike theft from a residence in the 6700 block of West Shadow Lake Drive July 8. There is no suspect information at this time.
• An officer responded to a suspicious person in a ditch in the 8400 block of Lake Drive July 8. The officer made contact with the male and found nothing illegal.
• Officers responded to the 800 block of Main Street July 8 on a noise complaint. Multiple juveniles were found at a party and charged with curfew violations.
• Officers responded to a residence in the 1500 block of Sherman Lake Court July 9 on report of harassment. Officers investigated the call and found juveniles, who are subsequently being charged with various violations.
• An officer was out on patrol on Palomino Lane July 9 when they noticed a house had been covered with toilet paper. The officer left their contact information for the homeowner. Unknown suspects.
• Officers responded to an accident in the 7700 block of Nottingham Lane July 9. Officers found a garbage truck had rolled over and assisted with traffic control while the vehicle was turned upright.
• Officers responded to the 200 block of Cherry Lane July 9 and found a property manager making accusations that a resident was stealing neighbors' garbage cans and mail. The officer investigated and determined no crime had occurred.
• An officer took a criminal sexual conduct report by phone July 9. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for a moving violation in the 6700 block of Hodgson Road July 9. The officer detected the odor of a controlled substance and subsequently searched the vehicle. The driver was cited for multiple violations.
• Officers responded to a three-car property damage accident in the 7700 block of Lake Drive July 10. All involved parties were given a case number and able to drive away from the scene.
• While on patrol, an officer stopped a vehicle for multiple violations in the 7600 block of Lake Drive July 11. The driver showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for second-degree DWI.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 7700 block of Lake Drive July 11. An adult male driver was cited for speeding, possession of drug paraphernalia and underage possession of alcohol.
• Officers responded to a call of a suicidal male on the Main Street overpass over I-35E July 11. The male was subsequently transported to an area hospital.
• An officer responded to a fireworks complaint in the area of Main Street and 57th Place NE July 11. The officer located the person responsible and talked through the fireworks laws with those involved.
• While on patrol, an officer checked the welfare of a male sleeping in a vehicle at a gas station in the 7500 block of Lake Drive July 13. The driver showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.
• A registered predatory offender reported a change to his registration information to the 600 block of Town Center Parkway.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to the 9500 block of Dunlap Avenue in Lexington July 8 for a delayed report of disorderly conduct.
• An officer responded to the 200 block of Heritage Lane in Circle Pines July 8 for a dog bite report. The dog has been placed on the mandatory quarantine period.
• Police were dispatched to the 8800 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington July 9 on report of a disorderly male. The police contacted the male, who was released to the care of a family member. Police were later called back to the same location and the male was placed on a medical hold.
• A burglary was reported in the 9000 block of North Highway Drive in Lexington July 9.
• Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Lake Drive and Pine Drive in Circle Pines July 10. The driver was subsequently arrested for third-degree DWI.
• Officers responded to an animal complaint in the 20 block of Hillcrest Lane in Circle Pines July 11. A dog was reported to be at large. Officers were able to capture the dog and found the owner of the dog had an outstanding warrant. The male was arrested and transported to jail.
• An officer was dispatched to North Road in Circle Pines on report of a dog bite July 12. Information was collected.
• Police responded to the 8700 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington July 12 for a burglary report.
• A police officer witnessed a hit-and-run property damage accident in the area of Lexington Avenue and Lovell Road in Lexington July 12. The driver was subsequently arrested for DUI and brought to jail.
• Officers responded to the area of Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue in Circle Pines July 12 for a hit-and-run property damage accident. The suspect vehicle was later located and towed. The case is pending.
