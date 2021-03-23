The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer located an unoccupied stolen vehicle on I-35E near Main Street March 9. The agency responsible for the investigation was notified and handled the processing. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer picked up two juveniles in the 7500 block of Lake Drive March 9 who were out after curfew. Parents were called to pick them up.
• An officer took a theft report at a construction site in the 2000 block of Itasca Circle March 9. The incident is under investigation.
• Officers responded to a theft from motor vehicle report in the 7100 block of Ivy Ridge Court March 9. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer performed a traffic stop in the area of North Road and Sunset Avenue March 11 after witnessing multiple traffic violations. The officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, and a subsequent search of the vehicle revealed controlled substances, which the occupants were cited for.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for a driving offense in the 400 block of Main Street March 12. The driver showed signs of impairment and failed sobriety tests. The driver was subsequently cited for several offenses, including third-degree DWI, and brought to jail.
• An officer came across a group of vehicles at a business in the 7800 block of Marilyn Drive whose drivers were likely setting up a race March 13. The officer followed the vehicles until they left the city.
• Officers responded to a report of several loud booms in the 600 block of Birch Street March 13. Officers subsequently located a sign in the roadway that had been struck by several vehicles. The sign was moved out of the roadway, but suspects have not been located.
• Officers located a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Rice Lake Elementary March 13. The occupants of the vehicle were cited for drug-related offenses.
• Damage to property was reported in the 6300 block of Ware Road March 14. Officers are investigating the incident.
• An officer responded to a theft from motor vehicle report in the 1100 block of Birch Street March 15. Unknown suspect(s) broke a car window and stole items from two vehicles. The victims were advised to contact police if they obtained any further information.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers were dispatched to an information report regarding possible drug activity in Centerville March 10.
• Police responded to the intersection of Lake Drive and Firebarn Road in Circle Pines March 10 on a personal injury accident. Two individuals were sent to the hospital, and the two vehicles involved had to be towed from the scene.
• An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Lake Drive and Albert Avenue in Lexington March 10. The driver was taken into custody after leading the officer on a short pursuit.
• Officers responded to the 9200 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington March 11 on report of a property damage accident on private property. The caller advised a semitrailer struck the building and caused minor damage.
• Police were dispatched to the 3800 block of Restwood Road in Circle Pines on a damage to property report. There are no known suspects at this time.
• Officers conducted arrested an adult male on an outstanding warrant in the 3800 block of Minuteman Lane in Lexington March 12.
• An officer took a theft from motor vehicle report in the 9200 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington March 12.
• A hit-and-run property damage accident was reported in the 1800 block of Centerville Road March 12.
• A male bicyclist was verbally warned in the area of Griggs Avenue and Restwood Road in Lexington March 12 for a traffic violation.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 1800 block of Main Street in Centerville March 13.
• A license plate theft was reported in the 7100 block of Peterson Trail in Centerville March 13.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Albert Avenue in Lexington March 13. The driver was subsequently arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• A police squad car was involved in a property damage accident on I-35E near Main Street in Lino Lakes March 15.
