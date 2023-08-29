The Lino Lakes Police Department reports the following incidents:
• An officer was dispatched to a report of a suspicious person in the 7600 block of Village Drive Aug. 15. The incident is under investigation.
• An officer took a phone call report regarding a neighborhood dispute in the 200 block of Apple Lane Aug. 15. No crime had been committed, and all parties were advised to keep away from one another.
• Officers responded to a residence Aug. 15 for a report of domestic assault. After an investigation, an adult male was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
• Officers were dispatched to a business in the 7300 block of Lake Drive on a report of a fire Aug. 15. Officers and fire personnel responded and the fire was extinguished.
• Officers conducted an alcohol compliance check in the 600 block of Town Center Aug. 15. An adult male and a juvenile male are being charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor.
• Officers responded to a report of theft at a store in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Aug. 15. The officers located the suspect, who was cited.
• A community service officer received a complaint of a pigeon hanging out at a residence in the 600 block of Arlo Lane Aug. 16. The resident was advised of ways to deter the pigeon from staying there.
• An officer responded to a report of a tree blocking the roadway in the 2200 block of Ash Street Aug. 16. The officer located the tree and requested resources for tree removal.
• While on patrol, an officer located two males walking in a city park in the 2200 block of Tart Lake Road after hours Aug. 17. The officer learned one of the males was a juvenile out past curfew. Both males were given a ride home and released to parents.
• An officer responded to a fraud complaint in the 6000 block of Bald Eagle Boulevard Aug. 17. The officer documented the information, and the victim is working with their banking provider to determine if there is evidence available.
• Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Aug. 17. One female occupant was arrested on an outstanding warrant and the driver was released with a citation for an offense.
• Officers responded to a report of a personal injury accident in the 6300 block of 20th Avenue Aug. 17. Officers arrived and found there were only minor injuries. Officers documented the incident and provided information to both drivers.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple violations near Main Street and 20th Avenue Aug. 17. The male driver was arrested and booked into jail for DWI and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety
• A community service officer received a report of cats that run at large near Teckla Court and Behm Lane Aug. 18. The community service officer is investigating.
• A community service officer assisted the fire department with an entrapped dog in the 7200 block of Ada Drive Aug. 18. The dog was freed and released to its owner.
• An officer responded to a report of a loose dog in the 6400 block of North Trappers Crossing that injured a male walking by Aug. 18 The dog was contained and the injured party self-transported to the hospital. Follow-up is ongoing.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple traffic violations in the 500 block of Main Street Aug. 18. The male driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested. He was later charged with fourth-degree DWI.
• An officer stopped to check on a suspicious vehicle near Deerwood Lane and Birch Street Aug. 19. The adult male driver was arrested and charged with fourth-degree DWI and alcohol content 0.08 or more within two hours.
• An officer was dispatched to a residence in the 8100 block of Wood Duck Trail on a report of smoke inside the home Aug. 19. The officer determined there was no fire and fire personnel took over the incident.
• An officer took a delayed report of theft at a store in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Aug. 19. The incident is under investigation.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 700 block of Main Street Aug. 19. An adult male was arrested and charged with fourth-degree DWI and speeding.
• An officer was working a detail at a church in the 7700 block of 20th Avenue when a mother advised the officer that she was missing her child Aug. 20. The child was located by staff members.
• Officers responded to a residence in the 2300 block of Tart Lake Road on a report of a juvenile who ran from a group home Aug. 20. The juvenile was brought back to the group home and released to the group home workers.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop for multiple violations in the 1800 block of Main Street Aug. 21. The male driver was arrested for second-degree DWI and for carrying a firearm. The male was booked into the Anoka County Jail.
• An officer responded to a property damage report involving two local telecommunications companies in the 7300 block of Crane Drive Aug. 21. The incident is under investigation.
• Officers responded to a call of suspicious activity involving people pushing a golf cart down the 700 block of Aqua Lane Aug. 21. The caller felt the golf cart may have been stolen. The officers subsequently located the individuals and found they owned the golf cart and that it had broken down.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation in the 6000 block of I-35E Aug. 21. The adult male was arrested on an outstanding warrant and later booked into jail.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reports the following incidents:
• Officers responded to the 2000 block of Main Street in Centerville Aug. 16 on a delayed theft report. The incident was captured on video and a citation was mailed to the person involved.
• Police responded to a hit-and-run property damage accident that occurred in the 100 block of Civic Heights Circle in Centerville Aug. 16.
• Officers responded to the 9000 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington Aug. 16 for three juveniles who were refusing to leave a location. Upon arrival, only one juvenile was present and the situation was mediated.
• An officer stopped a driver for multiple traffic violations near Main Street and 20th Avenue in Centerville Aug. 17. The driver was arrested for DWI.
• A resident in the 8900 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington called police to report a fraud incident Aug. 17. The caller advised that her computer and cell phone had been compromised and her information was hacked. The officer advised the caller of her options.
• Officers responded to the 100 block of Indian Hills Lane South in Circle Pines Aug. 17 on a report of theft.
• Police responded to a two-vehicle property damage accident at the intersection of Lovell Road and Dunlap Avenue in Lexington Aug. 18.
• Officers responded to a hit-and-run property damage accident in the 3800 block of Restwood Road in Lexington Aug. 18.
• Police responded to a call of stolen property in the 3800 block of Minuteman Lane in Lexington Aug. 19.
• An officer responded to a dog complaint in the 0 block of West Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines Aug. 20. The caller advised her neighbor’s dog had attacked her. Officers spoke with both parties and mediated the situation.
• Officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of Centerville Road in Centerville Aug. 20 on a report of theft.
• An officer took a report of mail theft in the 200 block of Galaxy Drive in Circle Pines Aug. 20.
• Officers responded to the 4000 block of Lovell Road in Lexington Aug. 20 for a gun pointing incident.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Main Street in Centerville Aug. 20. A male driver was subsequently arrested for second-degree DWI and for carrying a firearm.
• Officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of Dunlap Avenue in Lexington Aug. 21 on a report of juveniles messing with a sign. Officers located the juveniles and advised their parents of their activity.
• Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Pine Hollow Drive in Circle Pines Aug. 22 on a report of harassment.
