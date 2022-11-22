The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
While on patrol in the 6000 block of Hodgson Road Nov. 8, an officer located multiple unsecure gates at a construction site. The area was checked, the gates were resecured and the site supervisor was notified.
Suspicious activity was reported in the 6500 block of Clearwater Creek Drive Nov. 8.
Officers responded to the 1400 block of Sherman Lake Road for a possible unwanted person in a house Nov. 8. Officers checked the house and did not find anyone inside.
An officer received a report of possible financial exploitation of an elderly adult Nov. 8. The investigation is ongoing.
A registered predatory offender in the 600 block of Town Center Parkway reported a change to their registration information Nov. 8. The information was updated and sent to the state.
Officers responded to a report of a possible theft from a retail store in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Nov. 8. The investigation is ongoing.
An officer responded to a residential complex in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway for a report of damage to property Nov. 8. The investigation is ongoing, but a possible suspect has been identified.
A fraud report was received from the 1500 block of LaMotte Circle Nov. 9.
An officer was informed of property damage that occurred at a residence in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway Nov. 9. The officer identified the juveniles involved and all were trespassed from the property. Two juveniles were charged with damage to property.
Officers responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver in the 2100 block of Cedar Street W. Nov. 10. The driver was subsequently located and arrested for second-degree DWI and several other violations.
An officer was dispatched to a report of a juvenile male in possession of drugs at school in the 7500 block of Fourth Avenue Nov. 11. Officers notified the juvenile’s parent and the juvenile was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officers responded to a delayed theft report from a motor vehicle in the 400 block of Arrowhead Drive Nov. 11. There are no suspects at this time.
Officers responded to a residence in the 7700 block of Carole Drive to assist a homeowner deal with suspicious activity Nov. 11. The officers checked the interior of the residence, finding no signs of intrusion or damage. No problems or signs of criminal activity were located.
Officers responded to a property damage accident in the 7500 block of Lake Drive Nov. 11. One of the drivers involved was arrested for driving under the influence.
Officers responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 600 block of I-35E Nov. 11. Officers conducted an investigation and subsequently arrested a male driver for multiple violations.
An officer responded to a report of a rollover accident with possible injuries in the 300 block of I-35W Nov. 11. The officer assisted the State Patrol, which handled the incident.
An officer located a smoldering fire in the Rice Creek Chain of Lakes County Park Nov. 11. The fire was extinguished and county park staff responded to handle the incident.
An officer conducted a traffic stop for a stop sign violation at the intersection of Centerville Road and Ash Street Nov. 11. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle and the driver was issued a citation.
An officer was dispatched on a report of damage to property in the 6200 block of West Shadow Lake Drive Nov. 12. The investigation is ongoing.
While on patrol in the area of County Parkway E Nov. 13, an officer located a suspicious occupied vehicle at a closed park. The driver was subsequently cited for possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
An officer responded to a phone call report regarding theft in the 300 block of Linda Lane Nov. 13. The caller reported that packages had been stolen from their porch. The information was collected and the investigation is ongoing.
An officer ran a registration check on a vehicle spotted in the 1400 block of Ash Street Nov. 13 and learned the male registered owner didn’t have a valid driver’s license. The officer subsequently stopped the vehicle and arrested the male driver for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety, second-degree DWI and alcohol content 0.08 or more. The male was booked into jail.
An officer responded to the 7700 block of Lake Drive on a report of snowmobilers who were violating city ordinance on Nov. 14. Officers were unable to locate the snowmobilers.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Pine Drive in Circle Pines Nov. 10. The driver was subsequently arrested on outstanding warrants.
Suspicious activity was reported in the 8800 block of Jackson Avenue Nov. 10.
A theft was reported in the 50 block of Indian Hills Drive in Circle Pines Nov. 12.
An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Lake Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington Nov. 12. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
An officer observed a traffic violation at the intersection of South Highway Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington Nov. 13. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
Officers responded to a property damage accident at the intersection of Lovell Road and Lexington Avenue in Lexington Nov. 14. The drivers exchanged information and only minor damage was reported.
