The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• While officers were assisting another agency, they discovered a possible stolen trailer in the 500 block of Ash Street Dec. 1. The officers determined the trailer was stolen, so it was towed from the location. The owner was notified the trailer had been recovered. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to an address on Partridge Court to arrest a party on a juvenile warrant Dec. 2. The arrested party was transported to the regional juvenile center without incident.
• Officers stopped a vehicle for multiple traffic violations in the area of Kelly Street and Lake Drive Dec. 2. The driver and passenger were issued citations for various violations.
• Officers responded to an animal complaint involving a raccoon stuck in a window well in the 100 block of Woodridge Lane Dec. 2. Officers were unable to remove the animal and gave ideas on how to help it escape on its own.
• Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle in a driveway in the 500 block of Henry Lane Dec. 2. The owner of the vehicle was located and cited for a narcotics offense.
• Officers responded to a domestic assault occurring in the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Dec. 3. Officers subsequently arrested an adult female for domestic assault and DWI.
• Officers received information that several vehicles on a property located in the 900 block of Evergreen Trail had been entered and searched by an unknown person Dec. 3. Officers collected information for each vehicle. There is no suspect information at this time.
• While performing work in the 7200 block of Stage Coach Trail Dec. 4, public works staff found a small amount of abandoned marijuana in the area. It was turned over to police for destruction.
• Officers responded to a dog running • on I-35E near 80th Street Dec. 6. The dog ran into a field and was later captured by the owners.
An officer responded to a request for extra patrol after suspicious items were left at the home in the 900 block of Kelly Street Dec. 6. The investigation is ongoing.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An animal complaint was reported in the 20 block of Oak Leaf Lane in Circle Pines Dec. 2.
• Officers were dispatched to the 1 block of Oak Leaf Lane in Circle Pines Dec. 2 on a theft report.
• Officers responded to an illegal burn in the 7000 block of Centerville Road in Centerville Dec. 2. A male was subsequently arrested on a warrant.
• Police were dispatched to the 0 block of South Pine Drive in Circle Pines on report of a counterfeit bill. Information was collected.
• Officers responded to a domestic situation in Circle Pines Dec. 3. Officers advised the parties to stay away from each other and to call the police should they need further assistance. Officers later called back to the residence and a male was subsequently arrested.
• Officers were dispatched to the 30 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines Dec. 3 on a theft from motor vehicle report. Video evidence helped officers identify a suspect, who will be charged. While investigating the incident, officers became aware of a related incident. Officers took information and charges are pending.
• A homeowner in the 7300 block of 20th Avenue in Centerville was verbally warned for being too loud.
• Police received a dumping report at the self-service car wash in the 9000 block of North Highway Drive in Lexington Dec. 5.
• Officers responded to the 50 block of West Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines Dec. 5 regarding damage to property. Officers searched the area but did not locate any suspects.
• Officers responded to a liquor store on Central Street in Circle Pines on a property damage accident. One individual was subsequently arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
