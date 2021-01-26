The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Main Street for a trailer with no license plates in Jan. 12. The trailer may be stolen; the investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to what was thought to be a motorist assist in the area of Main Street and Lake Drive Jan. 13. It turned out a person was experiencing suicidal ideations. The person was transported to the hospital.
• Officers are investigating damage related to a theft of a peace pole from a place of worship in the 100 block of Elm Street Jan. 14.
• Police responded to a theft at a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Jan. 14. The case is under investigation.
• Officers were dispatched to check for a stolen commercial utility vehicle that was being tracked by GPS in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Jan. 15. The vehicle was located a short time later in a neighboring jurisdiction and was returned to the owner. An adult male was taken into custody for vehicle theft.
• A theft was reported in the 6800 block of 21st Avenue South Jan. 15. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer responded to a damage to property report in the 300 block of Ravens Court Jan. 15. On arrival, the officer determined a vehicle had been damaged. The incident was documented and is under investigation.
• An officer observed a male sleeping in a vehicle on the roadway in the 6300 block of Otter Lake Road Jan. 16. After an investigation, the male driver was cited for drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana.
• Officers were dispatched to a report of two individuals stuck in an elevator at a hotel in the 500 block of Apollo Drive Jan. 17. Officers were able to open the elevator and the individuals were assisted out.
• Officers responded to a call of suspicious activity in the 6300 block of Cripple Creek Court Jan. 18. Officers located some juveniles playing pranks. The juveniles were transported home.
The Centennial Lakes
Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer observed a vehicle go through a stop sign at the intersection of Main Street and Centerville Road in Centerville Jan. 13 at an excessive speed. The officer subsequently stopped the vehicle and cited the driver with careless driving.
• Officers responded to a delayed theft report in the 0 block of South Pine Drive in Circle Pines Jan. 13. The caller advised an unknown suspect stole two cartons of cigarettes from behind the counter and fled in a stolen vehicle. The estimated loss is $200.
• Officers responded to the 0 block of Inner Drive in Circle Pines Jan. 14 on report of an unattended fire. The Centennial Fire District put out the fire and a community service officer will follow up on the incident.
• Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue in Lexington Jan. 14. The male driver was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Hennepin County.
• Police were dispatched to a phone call information report from the 300 block of Heritage Trail in Circle Pines Jan. 15. A vehicle with possibly stolen vehicle registration stickers was reported. Extra patrol will be conducted.
• Officers were dispatched to a disorderly conduct report in the 0 block of South Pine Drive in Circle Pines Jan. 17. Someone was trespassed from the property.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 7200 block of Unity Avenue in Centerville. The vehicle had stolen plates.
• Police were dispatched to a delayed report of vandalism in the 9300 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington Jan. 17. There is no suspect information at this time.
• Officers were dispatched to the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Jan. 19 on a theft in progress. Upon arrival, the suspect had left. Police gathered information and reviewed video footage. There are no suspects at this time.
