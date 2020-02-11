Saint Paul, MN (55110)

Today

Snow flurries and snow showers. High 31F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low -11F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.