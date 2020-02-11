The Lino Lakes Pubic Safety Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Town Center Parkway Feb. 2 on a report of juveniles being loud at an apartment complex. Officers investigated but did not locate the juveniles.
• Officers responded to a fire alarm at a business in the 500 block of Apollo Drive Feb. 2 and found no indication of a fire. While officers investigated the incident, two guests at the business were trespassed for causing problems.
• Officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Ash Street and 20th Avenue for displaying expired registration Jan. 28. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for a controlled-substance DWI and booked into jail.
• An officer responded to a shoplifting incident at a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Jan. 28. Two juvenile females were apprehended and charged with theft. The parents were contacted, and the juveniles were sent home.
• An officer responded to a report of found mail in the 2300 block of Tart Lake Road Jan. 28. The incident was related to other thefts of mail in the area. The officer returned the mail to its owner.
• Officers responded to a residence in the 7800 block of Century Trail for an assault Jan. 28. A male threatened someone with a knife, damaged the home and began setting fire to the home. Officers confronted the male, who then assaulted an officer. The male was arrested and taken to jail on multiple charges. The officer had minor injuries.
• An officer was dispatched to a business in the 7500 block of Lake Drive Jan. 30 for a customer who couldn’t pay for merchandise. An adult female was arrested on other charges and booked into jail.
• Officers were dispatched to a rollover accident in the 4900 block of 109th Avenue NE in Blaine Jan. 31. The adult male driver was arrested for DWI.
• Officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover in the 6200 block of I-35E Jan. 31. The driver had minor injuries and refused medical treatment.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers observed a vehicle driving erratically in the area of Lexington Avenue and Lake Drive in Lexington Feb. 2. Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver for third-degree DWI after he tested more than three times the legal limit.
• Police responded to a business in the 9300 block of North Highway Drive in Lexington Feb. 3 on a theft from vehicle report. Upon arrival, police spoke to the manager, who said that two vehicles were broken into overnight. The estimated damage/loss is $500.
• Officers took a walk-in report of criminal sexual conduct in Centerville Feb. 3. Information was forwarded to the Anoka County Criminal Investigations Division.
• Police responded to the 2000 block of Fairview Street in Centerville Feb. 3 on a vandalism report. Officers observed three areas that had been marked with graffiti and permanent marker.
• Police responded to the 33 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines Jan. 29 on a noise complaint. Officers made contact with a male, who was advised to keep his music at a reasonable volume.
• Officers responded to a mail theft report in the 1600 block of Lakeland Circle in Centerville Jan. 30. The resident advised that an unknown suspect stole a small package from the front step of the house.
• Police responded to the 9200 block of Lake Drive in Lexington Jan. 31 on a theft report. Upon investigation, officers located two suspects. One was charged with theft and trespassing. Charges are also being pursued for an involved juvenile.
