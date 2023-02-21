The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to the 0 block of Edge Drive in Circle Pines for a warrant arrest Feb. 9.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Hunter’s Trail and Centerville Road Feb. 11. A verbal warning was given.
• Officers received a delayed report of a traffic violation that occurred in the area of Edgewood Road and Dunlap Avenue in Lexington Feb. 11. The case is open pending follow-up.
• Officers responded to a theft report in the 9200 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington.
• Officers located an abandoned vehicle in the area of Lake Drive and Griggs Avenue in Circle Pines Feb. 12. The vehicle was towed.
• An officer observed multiple traffic violations near the intersection of Lake Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington Feb. 12. A probable-cause search of the vehicle was conducted, and the officer issued verbal warnings.
• Officers were dispatched to a report of a house on fire on Shepherd Court in Circle Pines Feb. 12. Officers responded and assisted the fire department on the scene.
• Officers were dispatched to Cobbler Court in Circle Pines to meet with an ambulance crew that had found drug paraphernalia while on a medical call Feb. 13.
The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer was advised of a delayed school bus stop-arm violation in the 7700 block of 20th Avenue Feb. 7. The officer was able to identify the driver and issued a citation for the violation.
• An officer responded to a local auto repair shop in the 7300 block of Lake Drive for a vehicle theft report Feb. 8. The adult male suspected was arrested a short time later, and the vehicle was recovered. The male was booked at jail and charges are pending.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 700 block of Main Street Feb. 9 and found the driver to be intoxicated. After testing, the driver was issued a citation for DWI and released to a sober party.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding and illegal driving conduct in the 700 block of Main Street Feb. 11 The adult male driver was ultimately arrested and booked for DWI-related offenses.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation in the area of Lake Drive and Apollo Drive Feb. 11. The passenger was identified because of a seatbelt violation and was later arrested on an outstanding warrant. The suspect was booked at Anoka County Jail.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for displaying suspended registration in the 7900 block of Lake Drive Feb. 11. A juvenile male was charged with underage possession of alcohol and possession of a false identification.
• An officer stopped a driver for repeatedly driving without a driver’s license in the 6400 block of I-35E Feb. 11. The male was arrested and booked at jail.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for illegal driving conduct in the 7700 block of 20th Avenue North Feb. 11. The adult male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and was later released to a sober adult.
• An officer responded to a report of counterfeit currency being used in the 500 block of Apollo Drive Feb. 12. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for illegal driving conduct and speeding in the 7500 block of Main Street Feb. 12. An adult male passenger was arrested and booked at jail on an outstanding warrant and for violating an order for protection. The adult driver was given a warning for their driving conduct and speeding.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation in the 7600 block of 20th Avenue North Feb. 12. The odor of marijuana was apparent to the officer, and it was discovered the juvenile passenger was in possession of numerous controlled substances. Evidence was obtained and the case was referred for charging.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration in the 2100 block of Main Street Feb. 13. The driver was ultimately arrested and booked for a DWI-related offense.
• Officers responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver in the 6500 block of Hodgson Road Feb. 13. The officers located the vehicle and the driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
