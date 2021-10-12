The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer was dispatched to investigate damage found on the exterior of a residence in the 100 block of Sunflower Lane Sept. 28. The officer determined the damage was likely caused by the homeowner's lawn mower.
• Officers were dispatched to collect drug paraphernalia that was found near a street in the 7500 block of Woods Edge Boulevard Sept. 28. The item was collected to be destroyed.
• An officer responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 6800 block of Otter Lake Road Sept. 28. The incident was documented.
• An officer took an attempted theft report in the 7900 Block of Lake Drive Sept. 28. The incident was documented and is under investigation.
• An officer stopped a vehicle at Lake Dr and Hodgson Road Sept. 28 because the registered owner didn’t have a valid driver’s license. The adult male driver was subsequently arrested and booked into jail for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
• An officer responded to a call of possible gunshots heard near a neighborhood in the 500 block of Aqua Lane Sept. 28. The area was checked, but no problems were found.
• Officers were requested to check the welfare of a female juvenile in the block of 7500 4th Avenue experiencing a mental health crisis Sept. 29. The juvenile was spoken to and given resources.
• On officer received a phone call Sept. 29 regarding criminal sexual conduct that had occurred several years ago. The incident was documented and forwarded to another agency for investigation.
• A male was arrested in the 600 block of Town Center Parkway for an outstanding warrant on Sept. 29.
• An officer took a report of a property damage hit and run accident in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Sept. 29. The incident is under investigation.
• An officer responded to a call of a theft of a license plate in the 300 block of Teckla Court Sept. 29. The plates were entered as stolen and the incident was documented.
• An officer responded to a neighborhood for suspicious activity in the 6500 block of Pheasant Hills Drive Sept. 29. The parties in question were gone prior to the officer arriving.
• An officer was dispatched to a property damage accident at the intersection of Main Street ad Otter Lake Road Sept. 30. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DWI.
• An officer responded to a call of a chemical odor in a home in the 1400 block of Sherman Lake Road Sept. 30. Lino Lakes Fire also responded and investigated the incident. No problems were found.
• Officers responded to a call of two vehicles that had been stolen from a garage in the 800 block of Fox Road Sept. 30. The incident is under investigation.
• Officers were dispatched to assist a deputy who was fighting with a subject in the area of Main Street and Otter Lake Road Sept.30. Officers arrived and the incident was brought under control. A neighboring agency handled the investigation.
• Officers were dispatched to the sound of gunshots on the 900 block of Birch Street Sept. 30. The officer determined the gunshots were from waterfowl hunters on a nearby lake.
• An officer observed a vehicle commit multiple traffic violations in the area of Lake Drive and Hodgson Road Oct. 1. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
• An officer responded to a harassment report on the 7300 block of 24th Avenue Oct.1. The officer documented the information.
• Officers assisted a resident with catching an injured raccoon in the 6400 block of Ware Road Oct.1. The resident transported the animal to a rehabilitation center.
• Officers received a delayed report regarding suspicious activity in the 8100 block of Woodduck Trail Oct. 2. Extra patrol was provided.
• An officer took a report of a loaded firearm being stolen from a vehicle on the 800 block of Fox Road Oct. 2. The firearm was entered as stolen and the investigation is ongoing.
• An officer took a theft from a vehicle report on the 600 block of Andall Street Oct.2. The case is under investigation.
• An officer responded to a report of a truck spinning circles in a park field on the 2200 block of Tart Lake Road Oct. 2. The officer located significant damage from tires in the grass of the park field.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop for a a traffic violation in the 7900 block of I-35E Oct.2. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DWI.
• Officers were requested to check the welfare of a male who had fallen off his bicycle in the 6300 block of Red Fox Road Oct. 3. The male refused medical attention.
• Officers responded to suspicious activity at a gas station on the 7500 block of Lake Drive Oct. 3. At the request of property management, the subjects were trespassing and told to leave the area.
• A caller reported their vehicle had been taken from a driveway sometime overnight in the 7000 block of Rice Lake Lane Oct. 3. The vehicle was entered as stolen. The case is under investigation.
• An officer responded to a property damage accident involving a single vehicle and a deer in the 600 block of Ash Street Oct. 3. The deer was not located.
• Officers responded to a noise complaint and possible damage to property in progress in the 6500 block of Pheasant Run S Oct. 4. The officers were unable to locate involved parties.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for stopping in the middle of the road on the 6500 block of Fawn Lane Oct. 4. The officer detected the order of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search resulted in a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia
• An officer responded to a residence on a report of found property on the 7100 block of Snow Owl Lane Oct. 4. The property was found to have come from an earlier reported stolen vehicle. The property was returned to the owner.
• An officer located paperwork in the street for a resident in the 7100 block of Mourning Dove Road Oct. 4. The paperwork was returned to the owner’s fiancé, as the owner was already at work. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer took a report regarding nuisance turkeys in 6000 Foxtail Drive Oct. 4. The caller was advised of how to keep the turkeys away.
• An officer took a phone call report of a suspicious phone call on the 8200 block of Rondeau Lake Road W Oct. 4. The incident was investigated and documented.
• An officer responded to a damage to property report in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway Oct. 4. The incident was documented.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers were dispatched to the 110 block of Canterbury Road in Circle Pines on a raccoon complaint Oct. 1. Officers offered advice.
• Authorities responded to a phone call of a fraud report in the 7200 Block of Unity Avenue in Centerville Oct. 1. The caller advised that an unknown suspect fraudulently scammed him out of $2,000.
• Officers responded to a theft report in the 1800 Block of Main Street in Centerville Oct. 1. The caller advised an unknown suspect removed a catalytic converter from his truck. The estimated loss is $700.
• Officers responded to a phone call of a delayed no pay report in the 1800 block of Main Street in Centerville Oct. 2. The caller advised a white male suspect driving a red passenger vehicle failed to pay for his fuel. The estimated loss is $26.
• Officers were dispatched to an animal complaint in the 3800 block of Restwood Road in Lexington Oct.2.
• Officers observed a traffic violation in the area of Lexington Avenue and West Road in Circle Pines Oct. 2. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, and a subsequent search yielded narcotics.
• Suspicious activity was observed in the 9000 block of North Highway Drive in Lexington Oct. 3. A foot pursuit ensured. The male suspect was not located. Officers shared there is no threat to the public.
• Officers were dispatched to a domestic incident in progress in Lexington Oct. 3.
• Suspicious activity was reported on the 10 block of West Road in Circle Pines Oct. 3. An adult male was subsequently transported to the hospital.
• Officers responded to a family domestic incident in Circles Pines Oct. 3.
• Officers responded to the 8900 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington regarding a property damage hit and run Oct. 3. There is no suspect information.
• Officers responded to the city of Lexington Oct.3 on a report of a domestic. An adult female was subsequently arrested for disorderly conduct.
• Officers took a walk-in report at the police station regarding a fraud that took place in the 3600 block of Restwood Road in Lexington Oct. 4.
• Officers responded to a theft in the 800 block of Civic Heights Drive in Circle Pines on Oct. 4. There are no known suspects at this time.
• Police received a counterfeit bill from the 8800 block on South Highway Drive in Lexington Sept. 29
• Damage to property was reported in the 1800 block of Quebec Street in Centerville Sept. 29.
• Officers were dispatched to the 1 block of Central Street in Circle Pines Sept. 29 on the report of a fire. The fire was extinguished upon arrival.
• Officers dispatched to the area of Lake Drive and Restwood Road in Lexington Sept. 29 on the report of a personal injury accident. One party was transported via ambulance.
• Police responded to the 8900 block of Jackson Avenue in Lexington Sept.30 for a neighbor dispute and threat report.
• Officers were dispatched to the 1800 Block of Main Street in Centerville Sept. 30 on a gas drive-off report. Officers took information from the complainant and viewed surveillance video. Officers were subsequently able to identify a suspect, and the complaints has been forwarded to the prosecuting attorney for consideration.
• Officers dispatched a phone call in the 9400 block of Griggs Street in Lexington Sept.30. The caller requested extra patrol in the area.
• Officers were dispatched to the 8800 block of Dunlap Avenue in Lexington Sept. 30 on the report of a burglary. Upon arrival, a female yelled at officers and appeared to be under the influence.
• Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Houle Circle in Centerville Sept. 30 on the report of a possible burglary and suspicious activity.
