The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers assisted another agency with a vehicle pursuit in the 8300 block of Lake Drive Jan. 14. The pursuit left the city without incident.
• Officers received a suspicious activity report in the 600 block of Aqua Circle Jan. 14. The information was shared with officers to perform extra patrol in neighborhood.
• Officer's responded to a business in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue to take a theft report Jan. 14. Officers documented the incident; the investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a residence in the 6600 block of Pelican Place on a report of an audible burglar alarm Jan. 15. The officer contacted the homeowner by phone after finding the residence secure. The resident stated they had a cat that could have set the alarm off. The resident was asked to call if they saw anything suspicious.
• An officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 300 block of Ash Street Jan. 15. The driver of the vehicle received a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for a license violation in the 8000 block of Lake Drive Jan. 16. The officer located marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle and the driver was cited for the offenses.
• A male from the 700 block of Lois Lane called Jan. 17 to report he had information regarding someone who hacked his phone and used his identity. The male stated he had to organize his information before filing a complaint. Follow-up with the male was scheduled.
• Officers responded to the report of an injured fox in the 6900 block of Sunrise Drive Jan. 17. The area was checked but the fox was not located.
• An officer observed a wrong-way driver in the 2200 block of Main Street Jan. 17. The officer conducted a traffic stop and the male driver was subsequently arrested for third-degree DWI.
• Officers and firefighters responded to a report of a rollover, possible injury accident in the 6500 block of I-35E Jan. 18. The driver was found not to be injured and ordered their own tow.
• An officer spoke with a citizen from the 7000 block of Lakeview Drive who reported that someone had opened an account under their name with a cell phone company Jan. 18. The caller had already reported it to the phone company and the account was closed. The case remains under investigation.
• An officer responded to a property damage accident involving one vehicle and a male driver in the area of I-35W and Main Street Jan. 18. A private tow was ordered. The male was transported to a local gas station to meet his wife.
• Officers and firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from the basement of a residence in the 300 block of Ravens Court Jan. 18. Officers and the fire department arrived on scene and determined the furnace was faulty. Fire threat was mitigated and repair personnel were contacted.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 1000 block of Main Street Jan. 19 and noticed the odor of marijuana. The officer searched the vehicle and found drug paraphernalia. The driver was cited for speeding and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• An officer took a phone call from a male in the 1100 block of Main Street who was complaining the snowplow blocked in his driveway with snow Jan. 19. The male was advised the plows need to clear the streets and cannot always prevent moving snow in/on driveways.
• Officers responded to an assault report Jan. 20. A juvenile male was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. An adult male was also charged with fifth-degree assault.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Lexington Avenue and Edgewood Road in Lexington Jan. 15. The vehicle was subsequently towed due to no insurance.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Edgewood Road and Dunlap Avenue in Lexington Jan. 15 which resulted in a citation for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance.
• Officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Restwood Road in Circle Pines Jan. 18 for a report of a suspicious individual.
• Police were dispatched to the 6800 block of 20th Avenue in Centerville Jan. 18 on report of theft. Officers collected information.
• Police responded to the 0 block of North Road in Circle Pines Jan. 18 on report of a structure fire.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Main Street and Lakeland Circle in Centerville Jan. 18. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• Officers responded to the 4000 block of Lovell Road in Lexington Jan. 19 on report of a fire in a garage. The fire was put out prior to police arrival.
• Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Lexington Avenue and Ball Road in Circle Pines Jan. 19. A small amount of marijuana was seized and destroyed. No citations were issued.
• Officers were dispatched to McDonald's in Circle Pines for a civil dispute Jan. 20.
• Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Robin Lane North in Centerville Jan. 20 on report of an oven fire. Police arrived and were able to extinguish the fire.
• Officers were dispatched to the 7100 block of 20th Avenue in Centerville Jan. 20 on report of a theft.
• A burglary was reported in the 2000 block of Willow Circle in Centerville Jan. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.