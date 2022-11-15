The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
Officers received a delayed phone report of vehicle theft from the 6000 block of Hodgson Road Nov. 1. The incident is under investigation.
While on patrol, an officer observed several items dumped on public property. No suspect information was available and public works was advised of the items.
While on patrol in the 6800 block of 21st Avenue Nov. 1, an officer observed several items dumped on public property. No suspect information is available and the public works department was advised of the items.
An officer stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on I-35E near Main Street Nov. 2. The driver and passenger were arrested on outstanding warrants from another agency.
Officers were requested for a student who was out of control in the 7500 block of Fourth Avenue Nov. 2. Officers arrived and investigated the situation. The student was subsequently removed from school and charged with disorderly conduct.
Officers received a report of property damage in the 7600 block of Village Drive Nov. 2. The incident was documented.
An officer received information regarding a fight that was going to happen at a school in the 300 block of Elm Street Nov. 2. The officer contact parents of the involved party regarding potential consequences.
Officers responded to a report of damage to a vehicle in the 6800 block of Otter Lake Road Nov. 2. The investigation is ongoing.
An officer took a report from a gas station in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue where a customer used two counterfeit notes for payment Nov. 3. The incident is being investigated.
Officers responded to a fire at a business in the 8100 block of Lake Drive Nov. 3. The fire was extinguished and the investigation is ongoing.
Officers took a delayed theft report in the 300 block of Apollo Drive Nov. 4. The incident was investigated and documented.
An officer attempted to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation on I-35E near Lake Drive Nov. 5. The owner of the vehicle subsequently fled from the officer. The case was forwarded on to investigations.
Officers responded to a single-vehicle personal injury accident in the area of Lake Drive and I-35W Nov. 6. The female driver was identified and transported to the hospital by ambulance.
A neighboring agency requested assistance with disorderly juveniles at a grocery store in the 4300 block of Ball Road in Blaine Nov. 6. The officers investigated the incident until the originating agency could handle the rest.
Suspicious activity was reported in the 6900 block of Sunrise Drive Nov. 7.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
Police, along with the Centennial Fire District, responded to a grass fire in the 100 block of East Golden Lake Lane in Circle Pines Nov. 2.
An officer responded to a report of theft from motor vehicle in the 9500 block of Dunlap Avenue in Lexington Nov. 2. A caller advised that an unknown suspect had entered her vehicle overnight and removed some cash and change. The estimated loss is $10. Another theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 60 block of West Road in Centerville that same day. There is no suspect information.
A resident in the 7300 block of Old Mill Road in Centerville called to report possible identity theft Nov. 2. The male caller advised that an unknown suspect attempted to open an online bank account in his name. The caller was advised of his options.
Officers located an unoccupied stolen vehicle in the 10 block of Oak Leaf Lane in Circle Pines Nov. 2.
Police were dispatched to the 9300 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington on a report of harassment Nov. 2. Extra patrol was requested.
Officers were dispatched to a delayed report of a burglary attempt in the 0 block of North Road in Circle Pines Nov. 3. Officers subsequently determined the incident was suspicious activity and took information for a report.
Officers, along with the Centennial Fire District, were dispatched to a grass fire in the 0 block of North Road in Circle Pines Nov. 3. The fire was determined to be possibly arson and likely related to at least two other incidents in 24 hours.
Theft was reported in the 20 block of West Road in Circle Pines Nov. 4.
A vehicle was reported stolen in the 9100 block of Dunlap Avenue in Lexington Nov. 5.
A vehicle was reported stolen in the 9000 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington Nov. 5.
Police responded to a harassment report in the 6900 block of Meadow Circle in Centerville Nov. 5. The caller advised an unknown suspect had sent harassing and disturbing messages on social media. Police advised the caller to block the suspect.
A theft was reported in the 300 block of Heritage Trail in Circle Pines Nov. 6.
An officer responded to the 30 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines Nov. 6 for two males who were reported to be trespassing and disturbing the peace. Upon officer arrival, the males had already left the area but were later located and trespassed from the location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.