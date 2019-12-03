The Lino Lakes Public Safety Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer responded to a coyote sighting in the 7200 block of Stagecoach Trail Nov. 19. The complainant was advised of ways to deter coyotes from their property and protect pets.
• An officer responded to a report of items being repeatedly deposited in a residential yard in the 6400 block of Cassiopeia Court Nov. 19. The officer documented the incident and the investigation is ongoing.
• An officer took an assault report in the 300 block of Elm Street Nov. 20. The suspect is being charged with fifth-degree assault.
• Officers responded to a check the welfare of a female • driver at a business in the 6500 block of Ware Road Nov. 20. The driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• Officers received several reports of a possibly intoxicated driver in the 7900 block of Henry Lane Nov. 21. The vehicle was located and stopped for unsafe/illegal driving conduct and a turn signal violation. The male driver was placed under arrest for DWI and for obstructing the legal process, as he reportedly fought with officers. The male was transported to jail.
• Officers responded to a fire in a detached garage in the 6300 block of Otter Lake Road Nov. 21. The fire was extinguished, and the building was checked out by the fire department.
• An officer responded to a report of found property in the 2300 block of Cedar Street Nov. 22. After further investigation, it was determined the items were stolen in Forest Lake. The Forest Lake Police Department is investigating the incident.
• An officer received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Aqua Circle Nov. 22. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer received a report of vehicles violating stop sign laws in the 400 block of Arrowhead Drive Nov. 24. Extra patrol was requested.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue in Lexington Nov. 20. The driver was subsequently arrested for third-degree DWI.
• Theft of motor fuel was reported from a business in the 1900 block of Main Street in Centerville Nov. 20.
• Police responded to a delayed property damage accident report in the 1800 block of Pioneer Lane in Centerville Nov. 20. The caller advised she had backed into an unoccupied Dodge pickup. Information was left at the scene of the accident.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop of a speeding vehicle in the 9400 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington Nov. 22. An adult male was subsequently arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Police conducted a traffic stop of a red Dodge truck that was speeding in the 7300 block of Main Street in Centerville Nov. 23. The driver's license was found to be revoked and there was a warrant out for his arrest. The male was transported to jail.
• Police responded to a report of suspicious activity at a business in the 9200 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Nov. 24. An adult female was subsequently trespassed from the business.
