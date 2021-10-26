The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•An officer was asked by another agency to check on a vehicle whose plates were possibly stolen from a home Oct 12. The officer spoke to the registered owner and found the plates were not stolen.
•An officer responded to an animal complaint in the 7200 block of Savanna Court Oct. 12.
•Officers responded to a local business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive for a 911 open line Oct. 12. It was determined to be an accidental dial and no problems were found.
•An officer stopped a vehicle on Interstate 35W at Lake Drive for equipment violations Oct. 13. The registered owner had a revoked license. The driver was arrested for the offenses, and a controlled substance was found in the vehicle. The driver was booked.
•Officers responded to a local residence on a report of an alarm in the 6200 block of Holly Drive Oct. 13. After investigating, officers found there to be no problems.
•Officers were dispatched on a report of a disorderly parent at an elementary school in the 700 block of Main Street Oct. 13. The parent was issued a citation for various violations.
•A community service officer responded to a report of a problem with road signs on Apollo Drive/ Lilac Street Oct. 13. The city’s public works division was notified and said they would fix the signs.
•A community service officer responded to a report of a wild animal living in the walls of a residence in the 600 block of Arlo Lane Oct 13. The homeowner was provided resources from the live trap program.
•Officers conducted alcohol compliance checks at several establishments in the 600 block of Town Center Parkway Oct. 13. The establishments passed the compliance checks.
•An officer responded to a local gas station in the 7600 block of Lake Drive Oct. 13 for a burglar alarm. The officer confirmed the building was secure and found no problems.
•Officers responded to an alarm at a local church in the 100 block of Elm Street Oct 14. An unsecured door was located and the building was secured. No problems were found.
•An officer transported a person home after their vehicle broke down in the 1000 block of Oak Lane Oct. 14.
•Officers responded to the report of an intoxicated male in a city park in the 7800 block of Lake Drive Oct. 14. The male was located and brought to his residence, where he was left in the care of a family member.
•An officer took a phone call regarding a traffic complaint on Lake Drive/ Hodgson Road Oct. 14. The officer documented the incident.
•Officers responded to a property damage accident involving a car versus a deer in the 6900 block of Lake Drive Oct. 14. There were no injuries and the vehicle was driven from the scene.
•An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 7500 block of Woods Edge Boulevard Oct. 14. The officer located the vehicle and spoke to the driver. The officer found that nothing criminal had occurred and cleared the scene.
•An officer responded to a report of a suspicious person in the area in the 7900 block of Highland Drive Oct. 14. The officer did not locate anyone or perceive any other problems.
•While on patrol, an officer discovered a parked vehicle in the 200 block of Apollo Drive that had license plates that did not belong to the vehicle Oct. 15. Following an investigation, the officer found that there had been an error at the dealership.
•A community service officer responded to a report in the 700 block of Vicky Lane of a dead deer for which a resident wished to be issued a tag Oct. 15. A DNR possession tag was subsequently issued to the resident.
•A resident wanted to report an attempted phone call scam in the 8000 block of Danube Street Oct. 15. The officer documented the incident; no personal information was provided to the fraud suspect.
•An officer responded to assist another agency with a robbery in the 3400 block of Lake Drive NE Oct. 15. The suspect was identified and the officer was cleared from the assist.
•Officers responded to a phone call report requesting extra patrol in the 6700 block of Partridge Place Oct. 15. Officers documented the incident and provided extra patrol.
•Officers responded to a resident who called about a group of individuals that was reported to be acting disorderly in the 600 block of Lois Lane Oct. 15. The complainant did not want the suspects charged, and the officers made contact with those involved.
•An officer responded to a theft from motor vehicle report in the 100 block of Woodridge Lane Oct. 16. The officer documented the information.
•An officer responded to a property damage accident in the 7500 block of Lake Drive Oct. 16. The officer documented the information and provided involved parties with the case number.
•An officer responded to a found property report on Pinto Lane/ Century Trail Oct. 16. The officer placed the property at the police department.
•An officer located two juveniles at a closed business in a vehicle in the 7400 block of Village Drive Oct. 16. The officers gave them a warning and escorted them back home.
•An officer responded to a local roadway on a report of a property damage accident on Main Street/ Sunset Avenue Oct. 16. The officer investigated the scene and documented the incident.
•Officers located an unsecured door while doing a business check in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South Oct. 17. The business was checked and a male who was residing in the business was identified. The building was then secured.
•An officer was dispatched to check an area for potential illegal hunting in the 0 block of White Pine Road Oct. 17. The area was investigated and no hunters were found.
•An officer was dispatched to a business in the 7900 block of Lake Drive for a burglar alarm Oct. 17. Cleaning staff was found on site. No problems were found.
•An officer responded to a call of an open door at a business in the 7500 block of Fourth Avenue Oct 17. An employee was on scene. No problems were found.
•Officers responded to a local business on the report of damage to property and theft in the 6800 block of Otter Lake Road Oct. 17. Police are investigating the incident.
•Officers responded to a request from the State Patrol to assist with a property damage accident on the interstate at I-35W and Main Street Oct. 17. Officers stood by and assisted.
•Officers responded to multiple reports of theft from motor vehicles at a local business in the 6800 block of Otter Lake Road Oct. 18. The investigation is active.
•An officer responded to a report of a vehicle fire on 20th Avenue/ 80th Street Oct. 18. The Lino Lakes Fire Department arrived and put out the fire.
•An officer took a missing person report Oct 18. The incident was documented and the person was entered as missing. The case is ongoing.
•An officer responded to a gas odor in a house in the 2000 block of Red Oak Lane Oct. 16. Upon investigation, it was determined the gas stove was left on. The officer confirmed the stove was off and assisted with natural ventilation prior to clearing.
•An officer responded to several kids playing on construction equipment in the 2200 block of Clearwater Creek Drive Oct. 18. They were told to leave.
•An officer responded to an individual requesting a permit for a deer that was hit by a car in the 500 block of Apollo Drive Oct. 18. The permit was issued.
•Officers responded to a disturbance at an apartment building in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway Oct. 18. The incident was documented and is being investigated.
•An officer responded to a report of a motor vehicle property damage accident with no injuries at a business in the 6800 block of Otter Lake Road Oct. 18. There were no further problems.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Officers took a phone call fraud report from the 6800 block of Centerville Road in Centerville Oct. 12.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lovell Road and Syndicate Avenue in Lexington Oct. 13. An adult female was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•Officers responded to a theft from a motor vehicle on the 300 block of Heritage Trail in Circle Pines Oct. 13. The caller advised that the unknown suspect entered her vehicle and removed some property without permission. The estimated loss was $20.
•Police responded to a phone call reporting a theft from a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Marion Court in Circle Pines Oct. 13. The caller advised the unknown suspect entered the vehicle and removed some currency. The estimated loss was $10.
•Officers followed up on a dumping complaint in the 0 block of Inner Drive in Circle Pines on Oct. 13. The suspect has been located.
•An adult female was arrested in the 8800 block of Lexington Avenue Oct. 13 on an outstanding warrant.
•Officers initially took a missing persons report from the 200 block of Galaxy in Circle Pines Oct. 13. Officers were able to locate the party’s whereabouts.
•Officers observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Flowerfield Road in Lexington Oct. 13. An adult female was subsequently arrested for fifth-degree drug possession. An adult male will be charged pending lab results.
•Officers took a report of damage to property in the 4100 block of Lovell Road in Lexington Oct. 13.
•A traffic stop yielded a warrant arrest in the area of Main Street/Lakeland Circle in Centerville Oct. 13.
•Officers were dispatched to the 0 block of Circle Drive on a delayed burglary report in Circle Pines Oct. 13.
•Officers were dispatched to a theft report in the 8700 block of Arona Avenue in Lexington Oct. 13.
•A theft was reported on the 1900 block of North Highway Drive in Lexington Oct. 14.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Griggs Avenue and Woodland Road in Lexington Oct. 15. A female driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•Officers took a walk-in report of a theft from the 600 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines Oct. 15. There are no suspects at this time.
•Officers were dispatched to a phone call fraud report on the 8900 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington Oct. 15.
•Officers located a male in the roadway near Lake Drive and Village Parkway in Circle Pines Oct. 15. The male was found to be urinating on his vehicle's tire. The male was cited.
•Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of North Road and Park Drive West in Circle Pines Oct. 16. The male driver was subsequently arrested on outstanding warrants.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Main Street and Peltier Lake Drive in Centerville Oct. 16. An adult female was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•Officers were dispatched to a slumper call within the 3800 block of Restwood Road in Lexington Oct. 17. An adult male was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•An officer observed a traffic violation in the 2000 block of Main Street in Centerville Oct. 18. An adult male was subsequently arrested on an outstanding warrant.
•Officers were dispatched to a phone call reporting suspicious activity on the 1800 block of Hayfield Road in Centerville Oct. 18.
