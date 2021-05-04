The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to assist the Blaine Police Department with a personal injury crash at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Sunset Avenue April 20.
• A school resource officer (SRO) worked with administration at the middle school regarding a report of a student committing a weapons violation. The charges are pending for the juvenile male.
• Officers were requested to assist a neighboring agency in locating and stopping a stolen vehicle that had fled April 20. Officers successfully stopped the vehicle in the 7000 block of Lake Drive and the two occupants were arrested. The originating agency is handling the investigation.
• An officer took a report of unemployment fraud from a resident in the 7100 block of Snow Owl Lane April 20. The incident was documented and is under investigation. Another case was reported from a resident in the 6800 block of Lacasse Drive April 21.
• Officers were dispatched to a grass fire in the 6400 block of I-35E April 20. The fire was extinguished.
• An officer responded to a theft from a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive April 21. The incident is under investigation.
• An officer took a damage to property report from a resident in the 100 block of Morgan Lane April 22. There are no suspects at this time.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation in the area of 44th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE April 22. An adult male driver was subsequently arrested for a gross misdemeanor violation and booked into the Anoka County Jail.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop for multiple violations on I-35W near Sunset Avenue NE April 23. The male driver was subsequently arrested on a felony warrant and transported to the Anoka County Jail.
• An officer took a traffic complaint near the area of Main Street and Aenon Place April 23. The report was forwarded on to the Traffic Safety Committee for review.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Police responded to a phone call identity theft report from a resident in the 200 block of Galaxy Drive in Circle Pines April 21. The caller advised that an unknown suspect attempted to file an unemployment claim in her name, but the claim was denied.
• Officers were dispatched to a suspicious activity report in the 3900 block of Restwood Road in Lexington April 21.
• An officer observed items dumped in the 400 block of Keith Road in Circle Pines April 22. The public works department was notified.
• Officers issued a trespass notice after responding to the 7000 block of 21st Avenue S. in Centerville April 23 on a suspicious activity report.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Naples Street and Flowerfield Road in Lexington April 24. A male passenger was subsequently arrested.
• A resident in the 9000 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington called police to report stolen license plates April 25. The reporting party did not know the plate number, and officers advised the caller to call back when that was determined.
• Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Willow Circle in Centerville April 25 for a public assist. The Centennial Fire District also responded to the scene to help a juvenile who was stuck in a tree.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Restwood Road in Lexington April 25. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Main Street in Centerville April 26. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI. Another traffic stop near the intersection of Restwood Road and Naples Street in Lexington that same day also resulted in a driver arrest for DWI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.