The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
While on patrol, officers located a group of juveniles in the county park after hours July 19. The group was advised of the park hours and left without incident.
Officers responded to a report of a tree on fire in the 7100 block of Lakeview Drive July 19. The fire division responded and put out the fire.
Officers responded to a criminal sexual conduct report in Lino Lakes July 19. The victim gave a formal statement and the suspect was subsequently located, interviewed and arrested for several offenses.
Officers responded to a property damage accident in the 2000 block of Ash Street July 19. Two people were seen by a paramedic; hospital transport was not deemed necessary. . The vehicles were towed from the scene and one of the drivers was cited.
An officer responded to a report of a fire as a result of a tree on a power line in the 1300 block of Birch Street July 20. The fire division responded and put out the fire. The power company was advised of the problem.
An officer took a phone call report regarding harassment from someone in the 7600 block of Palomino Lane July 20. The officer documented the incident and spoke to all parties involved. Everyone was given advice on what to do for future incidents.
An officer responded to a barking dog complaint in the 300 block of Thomas Street July 20. The officer spoke to the dog owner about the complaint and informed them of the ordinance.
Officers and firefighters responded to a residence in the 1200 block of 81st Street West for a power line that had fallen on trees and caught fire July 20. The fire was out upon officer arrival. Fire stood by on scene until the power company responded.
An officer located two vehicles at a city park after hours July 20. The three adult occupants were advised of the park hours and left.
An officer responded to a check the welfare report of an adult male walking on I-35E July 21. The adult male was identified and had a warrant out another county. The male was booked into jail on his outstanding warrant.
An officer was requested to assist another agency with a K-9 track July 21. No suspects were located.
An officer responded to the 7800 block of Knoll Drive July 21 for a large oak tree that had fallen across the roadway. Public works employees were paged to clear the roadway.
Suspicious activity was reported in the 8000 block of Lake Drive July 22. The incident was documented.
Officers responded to a personal injury accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of 20th Avenue North and 21st Avenue North July 22. There was one occupant in each vehicle, and both vehicles were towed from the scene. One driver was transported to the hospital by ambulance and the second driver was taken to the hospital by family. One driver was issued a citation for failure to yield.
An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Main Street July 22 and subsequently arrested an adult male on a warrant and for additional charges. The male was transported and booked into jail.
Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway July 22. Officers made contact with the loud party and asked them to keep the noise down.
Officers responded to a residence on a report of a burglary that occurred in the 1400 block of Ash Street July 22. The case is under investigation.
An officer responded to a report of juveniles playing ding dong ditch in the 6500 block of Lacasse Drive July 24. The officer checked the area but was unable to locate the juveniles or any apparent problems.
An officer was dispatched to a gas station in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue July 24 for a gas drive-off. The driver later contacted the business and paid for the fuel. No additional problems.
An officer responded to a theft report in the 6400 block of Tomahawk Trail July 24. There is no suspect information at this time, and extra patrol will be provided.
An officer is investigating a fraud report from the 7800 block of Marilyn Drive July 24. The investigation is ongoing.
Officers stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation and illegal driving conduct in the 400 block of Ash Street July 24. Officers found the driver showed signs of impairment. The driver was arrested for second-degree DWI and booked into the Anoka County Jail.
Extra patrol was requested in the 1900 block of Rehbein Street July 25.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
An officer conducted a probable cause vehicle search near the intersection of North Highway Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington July 20.
Officers stood by at the police station in Circle Pines while a party sold a vehicle July 20.
Officers were dispatched to a harassment report in the 3900 block of Lovell Road July 20 in Lexington. Officers took information regarding the behavior of a neighbor.
Officers conducted a traffic stop near Lake Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington July 20. The driver was subsequently arrested on a Keeping Our Police Safe (KOPS) alert.
An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Main Street and Progress Road in Centerville July 20. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and minors were found to have consumed alcohol.
An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Lexington Avenue and Woodland Road in Lexington July 21 for speeding. The juvenile driver’s parents were contacted and the juvenile was released from the scene.
Police received a fraud report in the first block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines July 21.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 7400 block of Main Street in Centerville July 22. The juvenile driver’s parents were contacted and the juvenile was released from the scene.
Suspicious activity was reported in the 3800 block of Patriot Lane in Lexington July 22.
Officers took a delayed walk-in report at the police station about a motor vehicle versus pedestrian accident that occurred at a local business located in the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington July 22. The complainant advised she was struck by a passenger car in an incident that occurred the week prior.
Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint in the 10 block of East Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines July 23.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue in Lexington July 24. All of the occupants of the vehicle were found to be in violation of curfew, and their parents were contacted.
Police responded to the 10 block of Oak Leaf Lane in Circle Pines July 24 for a possible fight.
Fraud was reported in the 8900 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington July 24.
Someone was verbally warned for littering in the 9000 block of North Highway Drive in Lexington July 25.
Extra patrol was requested in the 1 block of Oak Leaf Lane in Circle Pines July 26.
Officers responded to a property damage accident in the 40 block of North Road in Circle Pines July 26. A driver was subsequently arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.