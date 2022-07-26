The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to a civil dispute in the 6200 block of Otter Lake Road July 12. The officers advised parties how to proceed in the future; one party left the residence voluntarily.
•Officers found a child in the 2100 block of Balsam Way July 12. The child was returned home and officer documented the incident.
•Officers responded to a possible DWI in the 7500 block of Lake Drive July 12. Officers found an adult female driver slumped at the wheel parked in the roadway. After investigating, officers arrested the female driver for fourth-degree DWI and booked her into the Anoka County Jail.
•Officers responded to assist another law enforcement agency with the recovery of a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway July 13. The vehicle was returned to the owner.
•Officers were dispatched to an identity theft report from a resident in the 6900 block of Sunset Avenue July 13. The victim had financial loss; the investigation is ongoing.
•Extra patrol was requested in the 600 block of Hickory Place July 13.
•An officer responded to a residence in the 6400 block of Black Berry Court for a fireworks complaint July 13. The officer made contact with the homeowner and documented the incident.
•Extra patrol was requested in the 500 block of Aqua Circle July 13.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 600 block of Lois Lane July 13.
•An officer responded to a damage to property report regarding a downed power line in the 1000 block of Oak Lane July 14. Officers and the fire department assisted with traffic control until the power company responded to make repairs.
•An officer responded to a driving complaint in the area of Lake Drive and Second Avenue July 14. The involved driver was subsequently identified and cited for driving after revocation.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop after observing multiple equipment violations in the 7100 block of I-35E July 14. The adult male driver was arrested for driving with a canceled license, and an adult female passenger was arrested on active arrest warrants. Both parties were booked into jail.
•Officers responded to a school in the 400 block of Elm Street on a report of property damage July 15. The incident was documented.
•Officers responded to a report of a disorderly juvenile who was damaging property while in attendance at a camp in the 7700 block of Main Street July 15. The juvenile's parent was contacted, and the parent later removed the juvenile from the location.
•An officer spoke with an individual regarding a crime alert they observed on social media July 15. The individual was directed to speak with the agency that had jurisdiction to investigate the crime.
•An officer responded to a business in the 6500 block of Ware Road July 15 on a report of theft of fuel. The officer investigated and found the involved vehicle was stolen. A crime alert was put out, and the case is under investigation.
•An officer responded to a fraud report in the 7100 block of Rice Lake Drive July 16. A resident reported receiving a fraudulent check. The investigation is ongoing.
•While on patrol, officers located a suspicious vehicle parked at a business in the 600 block of Apollo Drive July 16. The officers learned the driver had stopped to sleep after driving. The driver was provided information identifying other locations where they could rest.
•An officer attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of Main Street and I-35E July 16 but the suspect vehicle fled. The investigation is ongoing.
•An officer responded to a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive July 16 on a report of theft from motor vehicle. The area was checked, but the suspect vehicle was not located. The case is under investigation.
•Officers responded to a report of a gas drive-off from a business in the 7500 block of Lake Drive July 16. This incident is under investigation.
•Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 7900 block of Sunset Avenue July 17. A small amount of marijuana was subsequently confiscated.
•An officer took a suspicious activity report in the 1400 block of Timberwolf Circle July 17. The officer learned that a juvenile male was led into a scam and the scammer demanded money. The case is under investigation.
•While on patrol, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 7100 block of Main Street July 17. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and booked into jail.
•An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple traffic violations in the 7600 block of Lake Drive July 18. The vehicle failed to stop for emergency lights and fled from the officer.
•An officer responded to a call of a male passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 7700 block of Main Street July 18. The driver was arrested and booked into jail on multiple charges.
•An officer received a report of stolen property in the 6900 block of Lake Drive July 18. Officers located the stolen property, and the case remains under investigation.
•A community service officer (CSO) responded to a call reporting a cat and kittens stuck under a deck in the 2200 block of Flora Court July 18. The CSO was unable to locate the cat and kittens. The caller was advised to call back if they were seen again.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Officers conducted a traffic stop near Lake Drive and Shepherd Court in Circle Pines July 13. Charges are pending.
•Police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Pascal Avenue North and North Highway Drive in Lexington July 13. A probable cause search was conducted and a stolen firearm, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized.
•Fraud was reported in the 10 block of Shepherd Court in Circle Pines July 13.
•Officers received a report of damage to city property in Centerville July 14. Vandalism was found at Eagle Park.
•Police were dispatched to the area of Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue in Lexington July 14 on a disorderly conduct report. Upon arrival, officers found juveniles lighting off fireworks. Officers spoke to the involved parties and advised them to leave the area.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Lake Drive and Restwood Road in Lexington July 15. An adult male was subsequently arrested for third-degree DWI.
•An officer observed a vehicle with revoked license plates near the intersection of 20th Avenue and Main Street in Centerville July 15. The plates were removed and the vehicle was towed.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 10 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines July 15.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Restwood Road and Lake Drive in Lexington July 15. An adult male was subsequently arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
•Officers were dispatched to a bar in the 9000 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington on a threat report July 16.
•A theft of motor fuel was reported at a business in the 1900 block of Main Street in Centerville July 16.
•Officers observed a male slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle in the area of Restwood Road and Syndicate Avenue in Lexington July 16. An adult male driver was subsequently arrested for DWI and possession of a firearm while under the influence.
•Officers received a phone call regarding suspicious activity in the 7000 block of Eagle Trail in Centerville July 17.
•Extra patrol was requested in the 200 block of North Star Lane in Circle Pines July 17.
•Officers were dispatched to the city of Lexington July 17 on a report of domestic assault. An adult male was subsequently arrested and booked into jail.
•Vandalism was reported at LaMotte Park in Centerville July 17.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near South Pine Drive and Civic Heights Drive in Circle Pines July 18. An adult male passenger was subsequently arrested for narcotics possession.
•Officers responded to a delayed theft report in the 4100 block of Lovell Road in Lexington July 18.
•An adult male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI in the area of Main Street and Progress Road in Centerville July 19.
•Officers responded to a report of damage to property in the 50 block of West Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines July 19. An unknown suspect vandalized city property.
