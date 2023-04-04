The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer stopped a vehicle for suspicious activity and for an equipment violation in the 7500 block of Lake Drive March 21. An adult male was subsequently arrested and booked into jail for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
• An officer received information regarding a possible fraud in the 100 block of Ulmer Drive March 21. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to an assault at a residential memory care facility in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway March 21. An involved resident was subsequently taken to the hospital.
• An officer observed a vehicle in the ditch and nobody around in the 6500 block of Centerville Road March 22. The vehicle was towed from the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation in the 7200 block of Lake Drive March 22. The adult male driver was arrested and booked into jail on several outstanding warrants. The driver was also charged with giving false information to a police officer and driving without a license. The adult female passenger was arrested as well, and booked into jail on an outstanding warrant.
• An officer was dispatched to a school in the 7500 block of Fourth Avenue for a report of disorderly conduct. The officer documented the incident and a juvenile male will be charged for the offense.
• Officers received a call of a possible theft in progress at a home under construction in the 7300 block of Crane Drive March 24. Officers arrived and arrested an adult male for theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• An officer attempted to stop a vehicle for multiple traffic violations on I-35W near the Lake Drive exit but the vehicle failed to stop for emergency lights. The vehicle stopped at an open business in a neighboring city, where neighboring officers assisted in arresting the male driver for fleeing police in a motor vehicle.
• Officers responded to a local assisted living facility in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway on a report of an assault between two residents March 24. After an investigation, the case was submitted to the city prosecutor’s office for review and charging consideration.
• An officer responded to assist an individual stuck inside an elevator in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway March 25. The individual was eventually freed with help from a maintenance worker and the fire department.
• Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 800 block of Orange Street March 25. The officer checked the area and subsequently located a group of juveniles who were determined to be involved in disruptive activities in the area. The parents of the juveniles were notified.
• An officer was dispatched to the 7800 block of Lois Lane regarding a driving complaint March 27. The officer spoke with all parties involved and documented the incident. Extra patrol was requested.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration in the 2300 block of Main Street March 27. An adult male driver was cited for allowing an open bottle, and an adult male passenger was cited for possession of an open bottle.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation in the 700 block of Main Street March 27. Probable cause was developed to search the vehicle, and a suspected controlled substance was located. The substance was sent to a lab for testing. Charges are pending results of the test.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An aggressive dog was reported in the 100 block of East Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines March 22.
• A property damage accident was reported in the 300 block of Civic Heights Drive in Circle Pines March 22.
• An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Restwood Road and Lake Drive in Lexington March 23. The driver was ultimately cited for driving after revocation and arrested on an outstanding warrant.
• Officers were dispatched to the intersection of North Road and Pine Drive in Circle Pines March 23 for a property damage accident.
• A fraud was reported in the 9300 block of Ryan Place in Lexington March 24.
• Officers responded to the 9200 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington for a theft report March 24.
• Officers received a criminal sexual conduct report in Lexington March 25. The case was referred to the county criminal investigation division.
• Police responded to the 3800 block of Restwood Road in Lexington for a male who was passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. Drugs were involved.
• Officers were dispatched to the 9200 block of Lexington Avenue in Circle Pines on a report of damage to property March 26.
• An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Progress Road and Main Street in Centerville March 26. The officer conducted a traffic stop after witnessing odd driving behavior. The male was ultimately arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• Officers fielded a traffic complaint in the area of East Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines March 27.
• Police were dispatched to the 9000 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington March 27 on report of a burglary. The case remains under investigation.
• Officers responded to the 9000 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington March 28 on a report of disorderly conduct.
