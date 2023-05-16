The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer responded to a park in the 6600 block of West Shadow Lake Drive on a report of a person sleeping in a car May 2. Contact was made with the vehicle occupant, and no problems were found.
• An officer was dispatched to a business in the 7900 block of Lake Drive on a report of theft May 2. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle in the 7900 block of Highland Drive May 2. The officer found the driver of the vehicle was having mechanical problems and was going to leave it parked at the location overnight.
• Officers were dispatched to a call of a possible medical situation involving a female in a vehicle who was unresponsive in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South May 3. The female was subsequently arrested for second-degree DWI.
• An officer was dispatched to a motor vehicle property damage crash at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Lilac Street May 4. The officer documented the incident and the parties involved were provided with a case number.
• An officer responded to a call reporting a theft of gas in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue May 4. The incident is under investigation.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple traffic violations in the 8200 block of I-35E May 4. The male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and later booked into the Anoka County Jail.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for illegal driving conduct in the 8300 block of I-35E May 5. An adult male was cited for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of I-35E and 80th Street May 6. The adult female driver was arrested and charged with fourth-degree DWI, alcohol concentration 0.08 or more within two hours, and speeding.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for equipment and lane use violations in the area of Main Street and Sunset Avenue May 6. The driver was subsequently arrested for second-degree DWI and was later booked into the Anoka County Jail.
• An officer took a delayed phone call report from the 6500 block of Hokah Drive regarding a motor vehicle that was tampered with May 6. The complainant reported nothing was stolen but requested the incident be documented. Officers received another report of motor vehicle tampering that same day in the 6200 block of Red Fox Road.
• An officer responded to a report of a theft from motor vehicle in the 6800 block of East Shadow Lake Drive May 7. No suspects were located and no additional information was available.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 8000 block of I-35E May 7. The adult female driver was cited for speeding, underage drinking and driving, and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. An adult male passenger was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an open bottle. An adult female passenger was cited for underage consumption.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding and illegal driving conduct on I-35W near Main Street May 7. An adult male was arrested and booked at jail for third-degree DWI, alcohol content 0.08 or more within two hours, speeding and no Minnesota driver's license.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 800 block of Birch Street May 8. The driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and later booked into the Anoka County Jail.
• A community service officer assisted in removing baby ducks from a storm drain in the 700 block of Apollo Drive May 8.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Evergreen Lane in Circle Pines May 3.
• Officers responded to the 1800 block of Main Street in Centerville on report of a suspicious vehicle May 3. No problems were found.
• Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Firebarn Road and Lake Drive in Circle Pines May 4 for a personal injury accident. Officers assisted in treating a single victim and gathered information for a crash report. The victim was transported to the hospital via ambulance for further evaluation and treatment.
• A male located in the 1500 block of Peltier Lake Drive in Centerville May 4 was arrested on an outstanding warrant. The male was transported to jail.
• Extra patrol was requested in the 3800 block of Lovell Road in Lexington May 5.
• Officers were dispatched to the 9400 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington May 5 for a theft. The caller advised that two handguns were taken within the last few months. There are no known suspects at this time.
• Several incidents of motor vehicle tampering were reported in the 1600 block of Hunters Trail in Centerville May 7.
• A vehicle in the 7200 block of Mill Road in Centerville was reported stolen May 7. The case is under investigation.
• Officers responded to the 0 block of Oak Leaf Lane in Circle Pines May 9 for found drugs.
• Police received a phone call from a resident in the. 8900 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington May 9 regarding a theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.