The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• While on patrol July 21, an officer located a suspicious vehicle parked at a business in the 7500 block of Lake Drive that appeared to have been involved in a crash. The officer seized drug paraphernalia from the vehicle and learned that arrangements had been made for a tow to remove the vehicle.
• An officer received a call regarding suspicious phone calls a business in the 7600 block of Lake Drive received July 21. The officer spoke with the man who made the calls and advised him to stop calling the business.
• An officer was dispatched to the 1800 block of Birch Street on a report of unwanted harassing phone calls July 22. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a personal injury crash in the area of Elm Street and Cinnamon Teal Court July 22. The driver showed signs of impairment and was transported to the hospital by ambulance. The driver refused a search warrant for a blood sample.
• Officers responded to assist another law enforcement agency July 23 after an adult male domestic assault suspect fled on foot. An officer spotted the suspect in the 3800 block of Restwood Road and, after a short pursuit on foot, took the suspect into custody.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop for a speeding violation in the 6300 block I-35E July 24. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for fourth-degree DWI. The driver was cited and released to a sober party.
• An officer responded to a report of an owl stuck in a soccer net in the 6200 block of Red Maple Lane July 24. The uninjured owl was freed and flew away.
• Officers assisted the Minnesota State Patrol and Lino Lakes firefighters in extinguishing a car fire in the 8100 block of I-35E July 24. No one was injured, and the vehicle was towed.
• Officers responded to multiple reports of thefts from vehicles in the 7400 block of Main Street July 24. The cases are under investigation.
• An adult male was arrested and cited for DWI and open container violation in the area of Stoneybrook Drive and Pheasant Hills Drive July 25. Another male was also cited for underage consumption.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers were dispatched to the area of North Road and Park Drive W. in Circle Pines July 22 on report of a personal injury accident. The victim refused to be transported by ambulance to the hospital.
• Officers responded to the 9200 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington July 22 on report of a property damage accident. The involved vehicle had minimal damage.
• Officers responded to Golden Lake Park in Circle Pines July 23 on report of a disorderly juvenile.
• Officers arrested a male suspect in Lexington July 23 for felony domestic assault and fleeing police on foot.
• Theft from motor vehicle was reported in the 8800 block of Arona Avenue in Lexington July 24. No known suspects.
• Officers were dispatched to a natural gas leak in the 9000 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington July 24. Officers assisted fire personnel by blocking off Griggs Avenue.
• A neighborhood dispute was reported in the 200 block of Galaxy Drive in Circle Pines July 28. The caller advised that a neighbor had video cameras pointing into her windows. Upon investigation, police found the cameras were pointed at the neighbor’s fence line and property for protection.
