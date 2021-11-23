The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Centerwood Road in Lexington for an information report Nov. 10.
•Officers were dispatched to the 30 block of Circle Drive in Circle Pines for a lost property report on Nov. 10.
•Officers dispatched a phone call to a female who resides in Circle Pines Nov. 10. The female reported criminal sexual conduct that occurred in Las Vegas.
•A theft was reported in the 7300 block of 20th Avenue in Centerville on Nov. 10.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle in Lexington Avenue NE and North Road in Circle Pines that yielded a probable cause search for marijuana Nov. 10.
•Officers were dispatched to a theft report in the 3600 block of Edith Lane in Lexington Nov. 10.
•An officer took a phone call in the 1900 block of Eagle Trail in Centerville regarding suspicious activity Nov. 10.
•An assist was conducted to Lexington City Hall at Griggs Avenue and Edgewood Road in Lexington Nov. 10.
•Police conducted a warrant service attempt in the 3800 block of Patriot Lane in Lexington Nov. 11. One person was transported to jail.
•Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Griggs Avenue and Flowerfield Road in Lexington. The male driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•Officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Restwood on a fuel spill in Lexington on Nov. 11.
•Officers dispatched a phone call to the 200 block of North Star Lane in Circle Pines regarding a possible person whose foot was run over by a vehicle and whose phone was broken Nov. 11. The accident was unintentional.
•An officer checked on an unoccupied suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and North Road in Circle Pines Nov. 12.
•Officers observed a bicycle traffic violation at the intersection of North Highway Drive and Restwood Road in Lexington. The individual was stopped and eventually arrested on his outstanding warrant Nov. 12.
•Officers were dispatched to a loud party in the 7100 block of Brian Way in Centerville Nov. 13.
•Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington Nov. 13. The male driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•Suspicious activity was detected in the 9000 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington Nov. 14.
•Hit-and-run property damage occurred in the 9000 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Nov. 15.
The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Officers responded to a home under construction for a possible fire on the 7200 block of Crane Drive Nov. 9. Officers were assisted by the Lino Lakes Fire Department. No other problems were found.
•Officers responded to the report of a suspicious male on Main Street and Doneau Lake Road East Nov. 9. Officers made contact with the male and transported him to a local hotel.
•Officers responded to a report of a property damage accident involving two vehicles on Birch Street and West Shadow Lake Drive Nov. 9. The incident was documented and a state crash report was completed.
•An officer received an ongoing civil dispute report in the 6900 block of Lakeview Drive Nov. 9. The parties were given additional resources.
•An officer responded to a suspicious activity report in the 6600 block of White Birch Court Nov. 9. The officer determined no crime occurred and documented the information.
•An officer responded to a stove fire in the 1200 block of Chokecherry Road Nov. 9. The fire was out and no one was injured during the incident. The fire department responded to investigate and ventilate the home.
•An officer responded to a report of found property on Lake Drive and Main Street Nov. 9. The property was found to be damaged and of no value and was disposed of.
•Officers responded to a driving complaint on Red Maple Lane and 62nd Street Nov. 9. Officers found the complainant was home and safe but were unable to locate the other involved vehicle.
•Officers responded to a call of a personal injury accident in the 600 block of Main Street Nov. 9. The parties involved refused an ambulance.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop for speed in the 700 block of Main Street Nov. 10. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DWI.
•An officer responded to a possible grass fire in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway Nov. 10. The officers were unable to locate a fire.
•Officers responded to the area for dangling wires in the 700 block of Lois Lane Nov. 10. The wires were fixed by the utility company.
•Officers responded to a call of gunshots in the area in the 8100 block of Wood Duck Trail Nov. 10. Following an investigation, an adult male was cited for a firearm discharge violation.
•An officer observed a vehicle parked outside a closed business with an insecure door to the business in the 600 block of Apollo Drive Nov. 11. Officers made contact with a male inside who was contracted to do construction work on the building.
•Officers responded to a vehicle theft in progress on the 6300 block of Red Fox Road Nov. 11. Officers located the stolen vehicle, but the suspect fled from the vehicle. Multiple agencies and resources were deployed to help locate the suspect. The vehicle was processed and the case is under investigation.
•An officer received a phone call report of a property damage accident in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Nov. 11. The officer spoke to both parties involved and documented the incident.
•The school resource officer took a neighborhood traffic complaint in the 300 block of Elm Street Nov. 11 regarding a high volume of vehicles at the beginning and end of the school day. The information has been passed on to the school administrators.
•A gas drive-off was reported at a gas station in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South Nov. 12. The officer was unable to identify a suspect.
•An officer observed a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop on 21st Avenue and Main Street Nov. 12. The driver did not have a valid license, vehicle insurance, nor proof of vehicle ownership. The vehicle was towed and the driver was issued a citation. The driver was transported to a nearby gas station.
•Officers responded to a motorist assist call in the 7500 block of Lake Drive Nov. 12. Officers located the vehicle and, upon investigation, discovered the vehicle did not have current registration. The driver was cited for the offense and the vehicle was towed.
•Officers responded to a local business in the 6900 block of Otter Lake Road Nov. 12 on a report of two suspicious males on the property after hours. The males were gone by the time officers arrived. The males stole several items and the investigation is ongoing.
•Officer received a littering complaint in the 7500 block of Village Drive Nov. 13. The investigation is ongoing.
•An officer responded to a local business for a suspected theft in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Nov. 13. The officer spoke to staff and found no theft had occurred.
•An officer responded to a traffic complaint on Lois Lane and Marilyn Drive Nov. 13. The officer checked the area and did not locate the vehicle involved in the complaint.
•Officers responded to a local school for a burglar alarm in the 500 Birch Street Nov. 14. Officers found the school was secure.
•A former resident wanted to know if there were any open cases against her Nov. 15. There was no record of a case with her and she was advised to call Anoka County Court Administration.
