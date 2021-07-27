The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer received a call regarding a vehicle that had been damaged from being egged in the 6300 block of Painted Turtle Road July 13. The investigation is ongoing. Officers placed a trail camera in the area to monitor ongoing suspicious activity.
• Officers responded to a burglary and damage to property report in the 6900 block of Lacasse Drive July 13. There are no known suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop for no taillights in the 7500 block of Lake Drive July 14. The driver gave false information to the officer and then admitted to swallowing drugs. The driver was subsequently taken to the hospital for treatment.
• Officers responded to a phone call request in the 8100 block of Diane Street regarding the flying of drones over residences within the city July 15. Officer spoke to the reporting party and advised them of federal drone regulations and to call if a drone is observed again.
• Officers responded to a call of a physical domestic in progress in Lino Lakes July 15. A male was subsequently arrested and transported to jail for domestic assault.
• Officers responded to assist the State Patrol with a personal injury crash on I-35W near Lake Drive July 15. Officers assisted as requested until the accident was cleared by the State Patrol.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop for lane violations on I-35E near Main Street July 15. The officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and a controlled substance was found. The driver was arrested and booked into jail for the offense.
• Officers were requested to document a squad-involved property damage accident for the Centennial Lakes Police Department in the 1800 block of Main Street July 15. Photographs were taken and a report was completed.
• Officers stopped a vehicle for traffic violation near Main Street and I-35E July 16. The driver was subsequently arrested for third-degree DWI and booked into jail.
• An officer attempted to stop a motorcycle for speeding in the 7900 block of I-35E July 17. The motorcycle fled from the officer and was not located.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop for a speeding violation in the 6300 block of I-35E July 17. The officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and a subsequent search of the vehicle revealed drug paraphernalia. The driver and a passenger were cited for the offenses.
• An officer responded to a suspicious activity report in the 1700 block of Birch Street July 17. The caller advised that people were taking boulders from public property. The officer made contact with the individuals and the property was returned.
• Officers responded to a suspicious activity report in the 7800 block of Lois Lane July 17. Extra patrol will be provided.
• Officers received noise complaints on West Shadow Lake Drive and East Shadow Lake Drive July 17. Both homeowners were spoken to and agreed to turn down the loud music.
• An officer responded to an animal complaint in the 6700 block of East Shadow Lake Drive July 18. A female reported she had been bitten by a dog. Officers made contact with the dog’s owner, who provided vaccination history. Follow-up is ongoing.
• An officer responded to a noise complaint in the 6700 block of Heritage Avenue regarding construction in the early hours July 19. The contractors were advised of the city ordinance.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer received an anonymous report of a felon possibly in possession of a firearm in Lexington July 14. The information was passed along to other officers.
• Police recovered stolen property in the 2000 block of Cedar Street in Centerville July 15.
• An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Main Street and Progress Road in Centerville July 15. An adult male was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• Officers were dispatched to the 7100 block of Brian Way in Centerville July 15 on a suspicious activity report. Police checked the area and did not locate any issues.
• Police responded to the area of Lake Drive and Albert Avenue in Lexington July 15 on a hit-and-run property damage accident. The caller followed the other driver until police arrived on scene.
• An officer took a delayed criminal sexual conduct report from someone in Circle Pines July 15. The case was referred to Anoka County’s Criminal Investigation Division.
• Police responded to an assault in in the 7300 block of 20th Avenue in Centerville July 15.
• One driver received a citation after police responded to a property damage accident in the 1600 block of Hunters Ridge Lane in Centerville July 15.
• Officers were dispatched to a delayed theft report in the 9300 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington July 15. The suspects had fled the scene, but the investigation continues.
• An officer checked on a male in Golden Lake Park in Circle Pines July 16 after hours. The male was advised of park hours.
• Officers received a noise complaint in the 200 block of Galaxy Drive in Circle Pines July 16. The resident was advised of the issue. Another noise complaint was received for the 6900 block of Oak Circle in Centerville July 17.
• A bicycle was reported stolen in the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington July 16.
• Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Houle Circle in Centerville July 18 on a theft report. A suspect has been identified and charges are pending.
• Police were dispatched to he 4200 block of Woodland Road in Circle Pines July 18 for a report of indecent exposure. Two parties were verbally warned.
• An officer attempted a traffic stop in the 6900 block of Lamotte Drive in Centerville July 18 but the vehicle fled. A KOPS (Keeping Our Police Safe) alert was put on the vehicle and charges are pending for the driver.
• Officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Restwood Road in Lexington July 19 on a civil dispute report. Officers made contact with a person who felt their electric bill was too high and believed his neighbors were stealing electricity. Officers advised the caller to contact building management to investigate the matter further.
• Police arrested a male in Circle Pines July 19 for domestic assault.
• An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and West Road in Circle Pines July 20. An adult female was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• Officers observed damage to property in the first block of School Road in Circle Pines July 20.
