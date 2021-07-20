The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•An officer responded to a report of a suspicious unknown male talking to children in a park in the 2200 block of Tart Lake Road July 7. Officers checked the area and the male was not located.
•An officer responded to a suspicious activity report and extra patrol request in the 100 block of Morgan Lane July 7. Additional patrol will be conducted in the area.
•A community service officer received a phone call regarding stray cats in the 6800 block of Sunset Avenue July 8. The caller was advised about city ordinances and given ideas on how to remove stray cats from their yard.
•A vehicle was stopped for expired registration in the 6100 block of Hodgson Road July 8. The officer observed drug paraphernalia and a subsequent search of the vehicle revealed drugs and more drug paraphernalia. The driver was arrested and transported to jail, where they were held for charging.
•An officer responded to a residence in the 1700 block of Molitor Drive July 9 to collect a damaged safe that was dumped in the front yard. It is unknown where the safe came from.
•An officer responded to a call regarding theft from vehicles in the 6300 block of Coyote Trail July 9. Gift cards and a wallet were likely stolen. The incident is under investigation.
•An officer responded to a damage to property report in the 900 block of Old Birch Street July 9. The officer documented the information. A damage to property report was also reported in the 800 block of Old Birch Street July 11.
•A resident in the 6100 block of Linda Lane reported that their car was stolen out of their driveway July 9.
•An officer stopped a vehicle for a speeding violation in the 8000 block of I-35E July 10. The officer observed drug paraphernalia while speaking with the male driver and during a subsequent search of the vehicle a small amount of marijuana along with additional paraphernalia was located. The male driver was cited and released at the scene.
•An officer responded to a call of a theft at a business in the 6500 block of Ware Road July 10. The incident is under investigation.
•Officers responded to a call about a stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of Ash Street July 10. The vehicle was recovered and charges are pending.
• An officer observed a wrong-way driver in the 7500 block of Lake Drive July 11. The officer conducted a traffic stop and, following an investigation, arrested the adult female for third-degree DWI.
•An officer responded to a phone call report regarding a theft in the 7100 block of Otter Lake Road July 11. The case is under investigation.
•An officer made a traffic stop for lane violations in the 7700 block of Lake Drive July 11. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DWI. The officer observed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and discovered controlled substances during a search. The driver was transported to jail and held on multiple charges.
•An officer responded to a damage to property report in the 6400 block of Lakota Trail July 12. The officer investigated the scene and collected potential evidence.
•Damage to city property was reported in the 600 block of Town Center Parkway July 12.
