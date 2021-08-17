The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the 600 block of Arlo Lane Aug. 3. The vehicle and juvenile occupants were located and later cited for multiple violations.
•A community service officer responded to a report of a bear going through bird feeders in the 1400 block of Karth Road Aug. 3. The caller was advised of ways to keep bears out of his yard.
•Officers were dispatched to a county park regarding a disorderly male in the 7300 block of Main Street Aug. 3. The male was trespassed from the park.
•A community service officer took a report of a sick raccoon in a storm drain in the 7100 block of Whippoorwill Lane Aug. 3. The raccoon appeared to be sick and was disposed of.
•Officers responded to a burglary in the 1400 block of Sherman Lake Road Aug. 3. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail for multiple offenses.
•Officers responded to a report of juveniles playing on a construction site in the 400 block of Post Road Aug. 3. Officers were unable to locate any juveniles and did not find any problems.
•An officer responded to a park in the 6900 block of Sunrise Drive for a juvenile stuck in a swing Aug. 3. The officer was able to help the juvenile out of the swing.
•An officer responded to a suspicious activity report at a construction site in the 7300 block of Watermark Way Aug. 4. The investigation is ongoing.
•Officers and fire staff responded to a grass fire in the 400 block of I-35W Aug. 4. The fire was quickly extinguished by police and fire units.
•An officer responded to a report of a theft from a residence in the 2100 block of 64th Street Aug. 4. The case is under investigation.
•An officer responded to a damage to property report in the 7700 block of 20th Avenue N. Aug. 4. The officer documented the damage, and extra patrol was requested.
•Officers responded to assist another agency in searching for a suspect who fled from them Aug. 5. An officer located the suspect near Main Street and Otter Lake Road and took them into custody after they obstructed arrest.
• Officers responded to a structure fire of a storage building in the 7800 block of 20th Avenue Aug. 5. There were no injuries, and the fire was extinguished by the Lino Lakes and Hugo Fire Departments.
•Officers responded to a call about a suspicious male in the 1600 block of Birch Street Aug. 5. An adult male was subsequently transported to detox.
•An officer took a report Aug. 5 regarding a mailbox that had been intentionally damaged by an unknown suspect(s) in the 8100 block of Wood Duck Trail Aug. 5. The victim was advised to call police if he obtained further information.
•Officers responded to a report of a solicitor going door to door without a permit in the 300 block of Oak Hollow Lane Aug. 6. Officers subsequently located a male who was unaware that his employer did not have a permit, and he agreed to leave the area.
•An officer responded to a vandalism report in the 6500 block of White Oak Road Aug. 6. It was determined the vandalism was likely done by raccoons overnight.
•An officer received a report of a theft of a golf cart and damage to property that occurred in the 700 block of Aqua Lane Aug. 6. The investigation is ongoing. On Aug. 8, two golf carts were reported stolen in the 700 block of Aqua Lane. The investigation continues.
•Officers responded to a home in the 300 block of Ware Circle Aug. 7 for a report of a male damaging property and scaring people. The male was transported to the hospital and cited for damage to property and disorderly conduct.
• An officer responded to a residence in the 7100 block of Lake Drive Aug. 8 for a public assist. A male had used a ladder to get on the roof for repairs and was unable to safely descend. The officer assisted the male in getting down from the roof without incident.
•Officers responded to a report of a suspicious occupied vehicle parked in the 500 block of Andall Street Aug. 9. Officers located the vehicle; the driver was arrested for DWI and a passenger was cited for possession of a controlled substance.
