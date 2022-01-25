The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver on I-35 Jan. 11. Officers located the vehicle and the male driver was arrested for DWI.
•An officer was dispatched to a hit-and-run property damage accident on I-35W and Lake Drive Jan. 11. No suspects were identified; the accident was documented.
•Officers responded to a report of a fire alarm at a residence in the 300 block of Arrowhead Drive Jan. 11. Office determined there was no fire and assisted in ventilating the home. No problems were found.
•Officers responded to a road rage incident in the 8000 block of Bluebill Lane Jan. 11. The incident was documented.
•An officer checked with a vehicle owner regarding a possible stolen license plate in the 2100 block of Ash Street Jan. 11. The plate was found to have been stolen at an unknown location and time. The stolen license plate was later recovered by a neighboring agency.
•An officer responded to a suspicious vehicle report at a closed business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Jan. 11. The officer checked the area but was unable to locate the vehicle. There were no further problems.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop for multiple traffic violations in the 7100 block of I-35E Jan. 12. The adult male driver was arrested for DWI and was later charged with fourth-degree DWI.
•Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of Marshan Lane Jan. 12. Officers determined the vehicle was in violation of winter parking and the incident was documented.
•An officer took a report of a two-vehicle property damage crash in the 1500 block of Birch Street Jan. 12. The incident was documented, and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
•Officers responded to suspicious activity between a UPS employee and another male in a non-UPS vehicle in the 2200 block of Clearwater Creek Court. The officer determined both individuals were UPS employees and were exchanging packages for delivery.
•Officers responded to assist officers in another jurisdiction on a warrant arrest in the 200 block of Twilite Terrace Jan. 12. The male suspect was taken into custody.
•Officers located an injured deer in the 600 block of Town Center Parkway Jan. 13. A possession permit was issued to a Lino Lakes resident, who took the deer.
•An officer received a report of a vehicle that was unlocked and tampered with in the 7100 block of Snow Owl Lane Jan. 13. The incident was documented; there is no suspect information.
•An officer took a report of a gas drive-off at a gas station in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South Jan. 13. The investigation is ongoing.
•An officer responded to a theft report in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South Jan. 13. The investigation is ongoing.
•Officers observed an injured deer on the roadside in the 500 block of Main Street Jan. 13. A deer possession tag was issued to a local resident.
•An officer responded to a single-vehicle property damage crash in the 6000 block of Otter Lake Road Jan. 14. The incident was documented. There were no injuries, and the vehicle was privately towed.
•An officer received a driving complaint on Lois Lane and Marilyn Drive Jan. 14. The officer located the vehicle and spoke with the driver regarding the complaint.
•An officer responded to a trespassing report in the 200 block of Plum Lane Jan. 14. The officer issued a citation to the suspect for trespassing.
•An officer responded to a call of a vehicle stuck in the snow, off-road, in a residential area in the 1100 block of Holly Court Jan. 14. The driver of the vehicle was located and the officer talked with them about their driving conduct.
•Officers received information of illegal dumping that occurred at a location in the 300 block of Carl Street Jan. 15.
•Officer responded to a radio call of an intoxicated driver at a local business in the 7500 block of Lake Drive. Jan. 16. The driver was located and ultimately arrested for DWI. The driver was later transported to jail and charged with DWI-related violations.
•Officers and fire personnel responded to a local business on a fire alarm in the 7000 block of Lake Drive Jan. 16. Upon investigation, it was found there was a problem with the fire suppression system in the building.
•An officer located a vehicle in the ditch in the 900 block of Birch Street Jan. 17. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Main Street in Centerville Jan. 12 for an individual passing counterfeit currency. An adult female was subsequently arrested for possessing counterfeit currency.
•An officer conducted a warrant attempt in the 200 block of Twilite Terrace in Circle Pines Jan. 12. An adult male was subsequently arrested on an outstanding warrant.
•Officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of Centerville Road in Centerville on the report of a disorderly male Jan. 12.
•Officers conducted a warrant attempt in the 20 block of Circle Drive in Circle Pines Jan. 13. An adult male was subsequently arrested and taken to jail.
•Officers were dispatched to suspicious activity in the 10 block of Ridge Road in Circle Pines Jan. 13.
•An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Naples Street and Flowerfield Road in Lexington Jan. 13. Verbal warnings were issued.
•Officers made contact with a suspicious male in the area of Peterson Trail and Main Street in Centerville Jan. 14.
•Officers were dispatched to the 7100 block of 21st Avenue in Centerville Jan. 14 on the report of a counterfeit bill.
•Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Mound Trail in Centerville Jan. 14 on a report of a fraud-related phone call.
•An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue in Lexington Jan. 14.
•An officer was dispatched to the 8900 block of Jackson Avenue Jan. 14 on a report of trespassing.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lovell Road and Dunlap Avenue in Lexington Jan. 15. A verbal warning was given.
•Officers were dispatched to a phone call regarding a complaint of a snowmobile in the 6800 block of Beaver Pond Way in Centerville Jan. 16.
•Officers were dispatched to a report of fraud in the 1800 block of Quebec Street in Centerville Jan. 18. Officers determined that no loss occurred and took information for a report.
