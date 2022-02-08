The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•An officer conducted a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle in the 6300 block of Hodgson Road Jan. 25. The driver was arrested on multiple charges and booked at jail.
•An officer received a driving complaint on Langer Circle and Langer Lane Jan. 25. The officer spoke with the driver regarding the complaint and documented the incident.
•Officers responded to a personal injury crash on Lake Drive and Pine Street Jan. 25. There were minor injuries.
•An officer received information that several juveniles were concealing marijuana in the stairwell of a local apartment complex in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway Jan. 25. The officer checked the area and did not locate the males or anything suspicious. The investigation is ongoing.
•Officers responded to a report of a person in a vehicle being followed by another vehicle from Minneapolis on Main Street and Woodland Drive Jan. 25. The officer made contact with the suspects and, following an investigation, issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
•Officers and firefighters responded to a construction dump trailer on fire at a residence in the 6700 block of East Shadow Lake Drive Jan. 26. The fire department extinguished the fire. The investigation is ongoing.
•An officer located water running into a roadway from the ground in a yard in the 6000 block of Sargent Court North Jan. 26. The officer was eventually able to make contact with the homeowner, who then worked with Lino Lakes Public Works to turn off the water. Lino Lakes Public Water addressed the water and ice on the roadway.
•An officer was dispatched to a report of a found bicycle in the 400 block of Apollo Drive Jan. 26. The officer brought the bicycle to the police department for safekeeping.
•An officer was dispatched on a report regarding a possible scam in the 7500 block of Woods Edge Boulevard Jan. 26. The caller did not sustain a financial loss, but wanted the police aware of the scam in case there were additional complaints.
•An officer responded to a business for a civil dispute in the 8000 block of Lake Drive Jan. 26. The officer spoke to all parties involved. The officer found no crime had occurred and referred the caller to the property agency.
•An officer observed traffic violations and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Lake Drive and Apollo Drive Jan. 26. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
•A community service officer received a report of a dog that ran through several yards off leash in the 10 block of Century Trail Jan. 27. The community service officer spoke with the dog’s owner about the dog ordinance.
•An officer responded to a school on a report of a disorderly student in the 7500 block of Fourth Avenue Jan. 27. The officer spoke with the student about their behavior.
•Officers were dispatched to a report that a person illegally dumped construction waste on a road in the 8000 block of Rondeau Lake Road E Jan. 27. The person was located and issued a citation for the violation. Public Works handled the problems with the roadway obstruction as a result of the dumping.
•An officer was dispatched to a traffic complaint on Peregrine Circle and 12th Avenue Jan. 27. The officer did not locate the vehicle, but documented the incident.
•An officer responded to a radio call about a suspicious vehicle on Oak Lane and Knoll Drive Jan. 27. The officer found the vehicle had left the area and found no other problems.
•Officers responded to a parking complaint in the 7200 block of Stagecoach Trail Jan. 27. The driver of the vehicle was advised, and moved their vehicle.
•An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation Jan. 27 at University Avenue NE and 85th Avenue NE and found the driver to be suspended, with an outstanding warrant.
•Officers responded to a complaint of two vehicles parked at a business after hours in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Jan. 27. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the vehicle occupants and found no problems, so they asked them to leave.
•An officer took a phone call report regarding damage to a vehicle in the 6200 block of West Shadow Lake Drive Jan. 28. The incident was documented.
•An officer took a report of identity theft in the 6500 block of Lacasse Drive Jan. 28. The incident was documented.
•An officer received a call regarding a possible probation violation in the 6600 block of 21st Avenue South Jan. 28. The officer spoke with the suspect’s probation officer and found the incident was not a violation.
•An officer took a report for a parking complaint on Savanna Court and Apollo Drive Jan. 28. Extra patrol will be provided in the area of the complaint.
•Officers responded to a theft in progress at a local shopping center in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Jan. 29. The suspect was detained and cited for theft.
•While on patrol, an officer stopped a vehicle for multiple violations in the 6900 block of Otter Lake Road Jan. 30. After an investigation, the driver was arrested while impaired and was booked at jail.
•While on patrol, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 7400 block of Lake Drive Jan. 30. Following an investigation, the driver was arrested for driving while impaired and was booked at jail.
•A community service officer was on patrol in the 80 block of Century Trail Jan. 31 and located a loose dog. The dog belonged to an individual at a nearby address and was returned to its owner after a review of the ordinance.
•Officers located a male who was in violation of a trespass notice at a care facility in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway Jan. 31. The male was arrested and booked at jail for obstructing the legal process and for trespassing.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Officers observed a suspicious vehicle in the 9300 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington Jan. 26.
•Police documented a winter parking ordinance violation in the 7 block of Shady Way in Circle Pines Jan. 26.
•Officers followed up on an ordinance violation in the 10 block of Edge Drive in Circle Pines Jan. 26. A written warning was sent to the owner.
•An officer followed up on an ordinance violation in the 0 block of Crossway Drive in Circle Pines Jan. 26. The violation was not resolved, and a citation was issued.
•Police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue in Lexington Jan. 26. A probable cause search of the vehicle was completed and contraband was located. The driver and vehicle were picked up by a third party.
•Officers were dispatched to the 60 block of West Road in Circle Pines on a fraud report Jan. 26.
•An officer observed a traffic violation occur in the area of 20th Avenue and Cedar Street in Centerville Jan. 27. The officer ultimately conducted a traffic stop on the motor vehicle and located marijuana upon conducting a probable-cause search.
•Officers were dispatched to a vehicle accident with injuries in the area of Lake Drive and Pointcross Drive in Circle Pines Jan. 27. Charges are pending.
•Officers learned of a possible fraud situation in the 800 block of Civic Heights Drive in Circle Pines Jan. 27.
•Officers were dispatched to a business in the 9000 block of North Highway Drive in Lexington Jan. 28. Officers located the vehicle and determined it was okay.
•Officers were flagged down by a pedestrian who wished to report a possible kidnapping in the 900 block of North Highway Drive Jan. 28. Officers determined it was a catfishing attempt to obtain money from the person.
•Officers were dispatched to an SOS text message from a cell phone in the 10 block of West Golden Lakes Road in Circle Pines Jan. 28. Officers determined there were no issues.
•Officers were dispatched to a phone call fraud report in the 230 block of North Star Lane in Circle Pines Jan. 28 and learned that no loss had occurred. The caller’s identity and bank accounts were likely compromised. Officers offered advice to protect the caller’s information.
•Officers were dispatched to a phone call in the 7000 block of Centerville Road Jan. 28 regarding questions about a private party gun sale. Officers advised.
•Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and West Road in Circle Pines Jan. 29. A verbal warning was given.
•Police responded to a phone call report of suspicious activity in the 0 block of Indian Hills Drive in Circle Pines Jan. 29.
•Officers observed a male in the 10 block of South Pine Drive in Circle Pines Jan. 30. The adult male was subsequently arrested on his outstanding warrant.
•Officers observed a traffic violation in the area of Lake Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington Jan. 31. Officers ultimately conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, resulting in a probable-cause search.
•Police were dispatched to a report of a burglary in the 3800 block of Boston Lane in Lexington Jan. 31. An adult female was subsequently arrested.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Albert Avenue in Lexington Feb. 1. A verbal warning was given.
•Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Eagle Trail in Centerville on the report of a structure fire Feb. 1.
•An officer took a fraud report from the 100 block of South Drive in Circle Pines Feb. 1.
•An officer was dispatched to the 8900 block of Arona Avenue in Lexington for a suspicious person. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate anyone.
•An officer assisted with a narcotics complaint in Circle Pines Feb. 1.
