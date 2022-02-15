The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Officers responded to a fire alarm at an apartment building in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway Feb. 1. Officers determined the alarm was having problems, and the alarm company was contacted.
•Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle in the ditch in the 6000 block of Ash Street Feb. 1. The driver was uninjured, and the vehicle was driven from the location.
•Officers were dispatched to a delayed theft report at a business in the 6500 block of Ware Road Feb. 1. The investigation is ongoing.
•An officer was dispatched to a carbon monoxide alarm in the 7000 block of Rice Lake Drive Feb. 1. The officer stood by while Lino Lakes firefighters investigated.
•Officers received a complaint of a possible drunk driver in the 700 block of Country Lakes Drive Feb. 1. Officers spoke with the driver of the vehicle and determined they were not impaired.
•Officers were dispatched to a call of a vehicle in the ditch in the 7000 block of I-35E Feb. 1. The driver stated a tow was en route and reported no injuries or vehicle damage.
•An officer was requested to assist an officer of a neighboring agency on a traffic stop in the 4100 block of Lovell Road Feb. 2. The officer stood by, but there were no further problems.
An officer responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident in a business parking lot in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue Feb. 2. The officer gathered information and is working with the business to obtain a video of the parking lot. The investigation is ongoing.
•An officer made a traffic stop for a moving violation in the 500 block of Main Street Feb. 3. The driver was subsequently charged with drug offenses.
•An officer located a credit card in a parking lot in the 6800 block of Otter Lake Road Feb. 3. Attempts are being made to locate the owner.
•An officer located a suspicious occupied vehicle parked behind a closed business in the 7800 block of Lake Drive Feb. 4. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for a narcotics violation.
•Officers responded to a report of a disorderly female at a residence in the 200 block of Baldwin Circle Feb. 4. The adult female was arrested and booked into jail for disorderly conduct.
•An officer located a vehicle in the ditch on a freeway on I-35W and Lake Drive Feb. 4. Upon checking on the driver, drug paraphernalia was observed in the vehicle and the vehicle was searched. The driver was cited and released at the scene to call for a tow.
•An officer took a call about a theft of fuel at a local business in the 7500 block of Lake Drive Feb. 4. After an investigation, an adult male was charged with theft, driving after revocation and expired registration.
•An officer stopped a vehicle for multiple equipment violations on Otter Lake Road and Ash Street Feb. 4. Upon investigation, the driver was issued a citation for drug paraphernalia.
•An officer took a report of suspicious text messages in the 6200 block of Coyote Trail Feb. 5. The incident was documented and extra patrol was requested.
•Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 7000 block of Lake Drive Feb. 5. No injuries occurred, and one vehicle was towed from the scene.
•While on patrol, an officer observed a suspicious occupied vehicle on the side of the road on Otter Lake Service Road and Phelps Road Feb. 6. Officer spoke with the occupant, who then left the area.
•An officer was dispatched to a property damage accident involving two vehicles in the 8000 block of Lake Drive Feb. 6. The officer documented the incident, and the drivers drove their vehicles from the location.
•Officers responded to a two-vehicle personal injury crash in the 400 block of Main Street Feb. 6. Both drivers were assessed by ambulance personnel and both vehicles were towed. One driver was cited for a moving violation.
•Officers responded to a two-vehicle property damage crash in a parking lot in the 6500 block of Ware Road Feb. 7. There were no injuries. Both vehicles incurred minimal damage.
•Officers received a gas drive-off report at a local gas station in the 7500 block of Lake Drive Feb. 7. The investigation is ongoing.
•An officer took a report of possible mail theft in the 6600 block of Lacasse Circle Feb. 7. It is unknown if any mail was taken. The investigation is ongoing.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•An office checked on suspicious activity in the 1900 block of Main Street in Centerville Feb. 2. An adult male and female were subsequently arrested.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lovell Road and Griggs Avenue in Lexington Feb. 2. A female driver was cited.
•Officers were dispatched on a report of a lost animal in the 9000 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Feb. 2.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near Lovell Road and Dunlap Avenue in Lexington Feb. 4. The driver was verbally warned.
•Officers were dispatched to North Road and Park Drive E in Circle Pines on a crash Feb. 4. Officer gathered information from involved drivers.
•Officers were dispatched to Main Street and 20th Ave South in Centerville on a personal-injury crash Feb. 4. One party was evaluated by ambulance and refused further treatment. One driver was cited for failing to yield and having no proof of insurance.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and North Road in Circle Pines Feb. 5. A verbal warning was given.
•An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Hamline Avenue and Lovell Road in Lexington Feb. 5. An adult male was subsequently arrested on an outstanding warrant.
•Officers responded to the 800 block of Civic Heights in Circle Pines regarding a suspicious person Feb. 5. Officers were unable to locate suspects.
•Officers responded to the 9300 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington regarding a theft Feb. 6. Officers were unable to locate the suspect.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Restwood Road and Griggs Avenue in Lexington Feb.6. The male driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Brian Drive and Fox Run in Centerville for a suspicious activity report and traffic violations Feb. 8. The female passenger was subsequently arrested and the male driver was cited.
