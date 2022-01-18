The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle personal injury accident on Main Street and Sunset Avenue Jan. 4. Both vehicles were heavily damaged, and one driver was sent to the hospital by ambulance.
• Officers were dispatched to a disorderly student in the 7500 block of Fourth Avenue Jan. 4. The student received in-school suspension rather than criminal charges.
• Officers responded to a civil dispute in the 1200 block of Rondeau Lake Road Jan. 4. The situation was mediated and both parties were referred to their attorneys.
• An officer responded to a harassment report in the 1200 block of Buckthorn Lane Jan. 4. The officer determined the situation did not meet the statutory elements of harassment but documented the information.
• An officer responded to a car vs. deer accident in the 7700 block of Main Street Jan. 4. No injuries were reported, and the involved vehicle sustained moderate damage but was still drivable. The officer completed a state crash report.
• Officers responded to a trespass notice at a local business in the 500 block of Apollo Drive Jan. 4. A male was found trespassing on the property.
• Officers observed a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in the 2200 block of Cedar Street after business hours Jan. 5. Officers investigated the incident and determined no crime had occurred.
• While on patrol, an officer stopped a vehicle on Apollo Drive and Lake Drive for not displaying license plates Jan. 5. After an investigation, the driver was cited for driving after revocation.
• An officer responded to a report of a vehicle that spun out and went into the ditch on I-35E and Main Street Jan. 5. The vehicle was towed from the ditch and there was no damage.
• An officer observed a vehicle in the ditch on I-35E and Main Street while patrolling Jan. 5. The officer requested a tow to assist the driver.
• An officer stopped a vehicle on Apollo Drive and Sunset Avenue for not displaying a license plate and because the driver did not have a valid driver’s license Jan. 5. The driver was cited for driving after revocation, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
• An officer took a phone call regarding fraud in the 6600 block of Pelican Place Jan. 5. The officer documented the incident and provided the caller with tips.
• An officer took a report of a property damage accident involving two vehicles on Lake Drive and Hodgson Road Jan. 6. The incident was documented and a state crash report was completed.
• Officers responded to a theft in progress at a local business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Jan. 6. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer responded to a phone call reporting suspicious activity involving a towed vehicle in the 7000 block of I-35E Jan. 6. The officer took the information and upon speaking to the vehicle owner, discovered a license plate had been stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 500 block of Lilac Street Jan. 6. There were no significant injuries; one driver was issued a citation.
• An officer responded to a report of a property damage motor vehicle crash in the 70 block of Apollo Drive Jan. 6. The officer confirmed there were no injuries and collected information for the report. Both drivers were able to drive their vehicles from the scene. A state crash report was completed.
• An officer responded to a single-vehicle property damage accident in the 6500 block of Hodgson Road Jan. 7. The vehicle was able to be driven from the scene.
• An officer was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash where the vehicle had left the roadway on I-35W and Lake Drive Jan. 7. The driver was uninjured, arranged from their town, and was transported home.
• An officer responded to a two-vehicle property damage crash on Elm Street and Sunset Avenue Jan. 7. Information was collected and a state crash report was completed.
• An officer took a report of unemployment fraud in the 1100 block of Durango Point Jan. 7. The incident was documented.
• An officer was dispatched to a phone call regarding a property damage accident on Hodgson Road and Birch Street Jan. 7. The officer documented the incident. One driver was issued a citation.
• An officer responded to a property damage accident on Lake Drive and I-35W on Jan. 7. There were no injuries; the vehicles were driven from the scene.
• An officer responded to a theft report in the 200 block of Pine Street Jan. 7. The incident was documented and is being investigated.
• An officer responded to a snowmobile trespassing complaint in the 7700 block of Country Lane Jan. 8. The officer advised a family member of juveniles that had been on the snowmobiles and clarified the proper area for the snowmobiles to be driven.
• Officers responded to a vehicle fire in the 800 block of Bluebill Lane Jan. 9. The fire was put out; there were no injuries.
• Officers responded to a report of smoke in a house in the 6500 block of Pheasant Hills Drive Jan. 9. Upon further investigation by the Lino Lakes Fire Department, the source of the smoke was located and there was no damage to the house.
• While on patrol, officers observed several vehicles parked in a closed business parking lot in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Jan. 10. The occupants of the vehicles were identified and were asked to leave.
• Officers were dispatched to a residence for a smell of electrical smoke in the 6400 block of Deerwood Lane Jan. 10. Officers and fire personnel arrived and the residence was checked out.
