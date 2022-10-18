The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•An officer stopped a vehicle traveling the wrong way near the intersection of Main Street and 21st Avenue N Oct. 4 and found the driver to be impaired. The driver was arrested for DWI and booked into jail.
•Fraud was reported in the 7300 block of Stagecoach Trail Oct. 4. The incident was documented and the caller was provided a case number.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 7900 block of Highland Drive Oct. 4. Extra patrol will be provided.
•An officer responded to assist a neighboring agency with a building search Oct. 4. During the search, the K-9 located a male, who was taken into custody without incident.
•A community service officer received a report of someone draining their pool into a storm drain in the 400 block of Post Road Oct. 5. The owners of the pool were advised of city ordinances.
•Officers ran a registration check on a vehicle and observed the adult male owner had an outstanding warrant for his arrest Oct. 5. Officers located the adult male at a residence in the 7600 block of 20th Avenue N and he was arrested and booked into jail.
• Officers responded to a road rage complaint in the 400 block of Birch Street Oct. 6. Officers spoke to the caller who wanted the incident documented.
•Officers were requested to check an address in the 1000 block of Lois Lane related to a possible unreported stolen vehicle Oct. 6. Contact was made with the owner. The investigation is ongoing.
•Officers received information about a vehicle that fled from officers Oc. 6. The vehicle was located in the 7500 block of Lake Drive and the driver was booked into jail for multiple offenses.
•Officers responded to a physical domestic in Lino Lakes Oct. 6 and arrested a male, who was booked into jail.
•Officers responded to a report of a disorderly student at a school in the 7400 block of Fourth Avenue Oct. 6. After investigation, a juvenile was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct and booked at a detention facility.
•Officers responded to a domestic assault involving a party who was out of control in Lino Lakes Oct. 6. The involved party was placed on a medical transport hold and charged out of custody for domestic assault.
•Officers responded to a residence in Lino Lakes on a report of a female who was said to be suicidal and may have possibly taken an unknown number of pills Oct. 6. The female was found to have taken pills and was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.
•An officer took a dog bite report from the 7100 block of Snow Owl Circle Oct. 7. The case is under investigation.
•An officer assisted a neighboring agency with a K-9 sniff on a vehicle Oct. 7. The driver of the vehicle was subsequently arrested.
•An officer stopped to check on a suspicious occupied vehicle in the 200 block of Rohavic Lane Oct. 8. The adult male driver was arrested and booked into jail for driving after suspension, no proof of insurance and failure to transfer a motor vehicle title.
•An officer responded to a complaint of go-karts in a city park in the 600 block of Arlo Lane Oct. 8. The officer was not able to locate the go-karts.
•An officer responded to a call of suspicious activity involving two individuals believed to be juveniles on Deerwood Lane Oct. 8. Upon arrival, it was determined chalk writing was left in a driveway. The incident was documented.
•An officer took a report of a theft in the 500 block of Apollo Drive Oct. 9. The complainant became uncooperative and refused to speak with officers.
•Officers responded to a report of possible damage to property in the 6600 block of Lacasse Drive Oct. 9. Officers learned it was an attempted catalytic converter theft and checked the area but did not locate the suspect vehicle.
•Officers responded to a report of a disorderly driver possibly threatening a homeowner in the 8000 block of Fourth Avenue Oct. 9. The driver was not located, and no suspect information was available.
•Officers were requested to assist a neighboring agency with a building search following a burglary in Oct 10. The building was clear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.