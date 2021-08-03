The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•An officer took a phone call report from a resident in the 500 block of Lonesome Pine Trail July 20 who reported that an adult male came to his door asking for help. A previous call about the same male suggested that he was soliciting money for his education. The officer was not able to locate the male in the area.
•Officers responded to an assault report in the 7500 block of Fourth Avenue July 20. The suspect will be formally charged with fourth-degree assault.
•An officer responded to a property damage accident at the intersection of Otter Lake Road and Main Street July 20. There were no injuries, and the involved vehicles were driven away from the scene.
•Officers responded to a residence for a neighborhood dispute between two residents in the 300 block of Ojibway Path July 20. No crime had occurred, and all individuals involved were advised of how to better address the situation in the future.
•An officer was dispatched on a phone call traffic complaint in the 6500 block of 62nd Street July 21. Extra patrol/enforcement will be provided in the area.
•An officer responded to a shoplifting report in the 700 block of Apollo Drive July 21. There are currently no suspects.
•An officer received a traffic complaint in the 500 block of Lois Lane July 22. The officer advised the caller of city ordinances and state statutes, and monitored traffic in the area.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop for speeding in the 7500 block of Lake Drive July 23. The driver showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
•An officer was dispatched to assist the Minnesota State Patrol with a broken-down vehicle leaking fuel on I-35W near Lake Drive July 23. The officer arrived and assisted the fire department with cleaning up the fuel.
•Police received a request from the Centennial Lakes Police Department July 23 to assist in locating a male suspect in the 100 block of South Drive in Circle Pines. The K-9 successfully located the suspect.
•A resident located a case containing an unknown substance and drug paraphernalia in the 1900 block of Birch Street July 23. The items were entered into evidence at the police station and will be destroyed.
•Officers responded to a 911 call in Lino Lakes July 23 where the caller was behaving suspiciously to the dispatcher. Officers determined the caller had assaulted their significant other, and they were later arrested for domestic assault.
•Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-35W near Main Street July 24. The driver was uninjured and cited for driving without a license.
•A reserve officer on patrol found a suspicious vehicle parked at a business after hours in the 700 block of Apollo Drive July 24. The vehicle was determined to have been stolen. The agency from which the vehicle was stolen was notified, evidence was collected and the vehicle was towed.
•An officer responded to a residence in the 200 block of Elm Street on a report of a possible sick raccoon July 24. The officer removed the raccoon from the area.
•Officers responded to a residence in Lino Lakes for a domestic assault situation July 24. A female was subsequently arrested.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop for speeding on I-35W near Main Street July 25. The driver showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•An officer responded to a noise complaint in the area of 20th Avenue and Red Oak Lane July 25. The officer informed the construction employees of the construction hours in Lino Lakes.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation in the area of 21st Avenue North and Crane Drive July 25. The officer could smell marijuana emitting from the vehicle, so the vehicle was searched and marijuana was seized. The driver was cited for various violations.
•Officers were dispatched to a suspicious persons report at a residence in the 100 block of Pony Court July 25. The officers conducted a traffic stop on the involved parties, and two subjects were taken into custody for having outstanding warrants.
•Officers responded to a call of suspicious activity at a residence in the 400 block of Birch Street July 25. The involved vehicle had left the scene but was later located and stopped by officers. The driver was subsequently cited as a result of the incident.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop for speeding in the 8100 block of I-35E July 26. The driver showed signs of impairment, and a subsequent search of the vehicle located drugs. The driver was arrested and booked into jail.
•A community service officer provided a motorist assist for a towing company that was towing a dump truck out of a ditch on I-35W near Lake Drive July 26.
•An officer was dispatched to check a neighborhood for a suspicious male who had been seen on foot in the 300 block of Linda Court July 26. The male was located and determined to be an unlicensed solicitor. The male was advised of the ordinance and asked to leave the city.
• An officer responded to a suspicious male seen walking in the 200 block of Rosewood Street July 26. Officers subsequently located the male, who was found to be the male selling products without a permit.
