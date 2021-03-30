The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•An officer stopped a vehicle for a headlight out in the area of Main Street and Otter Lake Road March 16. The officer detected the odor of marijuana, so a search was conducted. More than 10 pounds of suspected marijuana was found, and the driver was arrested for drug possession and other charges and booked at Anoka County Jail.
•Officers responded to a business in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway March 18. Two employees had been in a verbal and physical altercation. Both employees were issued citations for disorderly conduct.
•An officer responded to a theft report in the 200 block of Baldwin Circle March 18. The investigation is ongoing.
•An officer stopped a vehicle following a traffic violation in the 9400 block of Lake Drive March 18. The driver was subsequently arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
•An officer responded to assist the Centennial Lakes Police Department (CLPD) with a report of a male who possibly pulled a gun on a caller from the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington March 18. The officer arrived and assisted with searching for the suspect, who was not located.
•Officers responded to an attempted burglary at an apartment in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway March 19. The investigation is ongoing.
•An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 900 block of Ash Street March 19. The adult male driver was subsequently arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, speeding and possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Officers responded to a call of an assault in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway March 19. The suspect, who was no longer on scene, was subsequently cited for the incident.
•Officers received a report of criminal sexual conduct March 19. The investigation is ongoing.
•An officer responded to a report of a hit-and-run property damage accident in the 2000 block of 80th Street March 19. No suspect information was provided.
•Officers responded to a grass fire in the area of Lake Drive and Elm Street March 20. The fire division arrived and put out the fire.
•An officer responded to assist CLPD on a call of a fight in progress in the 200 block of Twilite Terrace in Circle Pines March 20. The officer arrived and assisted until the scene was under control.
•A reserve officer responded to a complaint of a trail that needed repairs in the area of Ruffed Grouse Road and Ruffed Grouse Court March 20. The reserve officer walked the trail and observed several safety concerns, which were forwarded to the public works department for repair.
•Officers responded to a delayed burglary report at a residence in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway March 21. The investigation is ongoing.
•An officer stopped a vehicle for having expired registration on I-35E near Main Street March 21. The driver was found to have a revoked license and the officer developed probable cause to search the vehicle and located narcotics. The driver was arrested and transported to the Anoka County Jail.
•Officers received a theft from vehicle report where a firearm was stolen in the 7100 block of Grey Squirrel Road March 21. The investigation is ongoing.
•An officer responded to a call regarding a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle parked at a business in the 400 block of Apollo Drive March 22. The incident is under investigation.
