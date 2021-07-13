The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•An officer took a theft report from a resident in the 6000 block of Woodchuck Circle June 29. An unknown male suspect stole an Amazon package from the front doorstep of a residence. The investigation is ongoing.
•Officers responded to a call of a vehicle rollover in the 1800 block of I-35W June 29. The occupants declined transport by ambulance and their vehicle was towed from the scene.
•A citizen called to report an altercation they had with a neighbor in the 7200 block of Savanna Court June 29. It was a verbal altercation, and the caller wanted a report on file in case there were more problems in the future.
•Officers responded to assist the Centennial Lakes Police Department in locating a male who fled a traffic stop on foot near the 9400 block of Lexington Avenue June 30. The male was located, arrested and transported to the hospital.
•An officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration in the area of 79th Street and Lois Lane June 30. The adult male was cited for driving after revocation, no proof of insurance, failure to transfer title and expired registration.
•An officer took a request for extra patrol in the 7700 block of Lake Drive June 30. Extra patrol will be provided.
•Officers responded to a delayed burglary report at a business in the 1200 block of Ash Street June 30. The investigation is ongoing.
•An officer stopped a vehicle in the 2200 block of Main Street July 1 because the registered owner didn't have a valid driver's license and had an outstanding warrant. The adult male driver's identity was confirmed and he was arrested and booked into jail for driving after revocation, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic needle and an outstanding warrant. The female passenger was also arrested and booked into jail for possession of drug paraphernalia, for providing false information to a police officer and on several outstanding warrants.
•Officers responded to the parking lot of a business in the 7600 block of Village Drive July 1. A resident reported a possible fight between several young males. Officers learned there was no fight, and the males were listening to music. Everyone went home for the evening and there were no other problems.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop for a speeding violation in the 8100 block of I-35E July 2. The driver had a revoked license and was arrested and booked into jail for the offense.
•Police and fire personnel were dispatched to the 6900 block of Sunrise Drive July 2 on a report of a grass fire in the backyard of a residence. Public safety teams arrived and put the fire out. There was damage to the grass and very minor damage to a garage.
•An officer responded to a report of a tree down on a power line in the 7700 block of Lake Drive July 2. The power company responded to the scene and repaired the power line.
•An officer responded to a construction site in the 1900 block of Red Oak Lane July 2 on a noise complaint. The officer spoke to the construction site manager and advised them of city ordinances. While on scene, the officer also found a male digging through a dumpster. Nothing had been taken, and the officer explained that it was a crime to take items from the dumpsters at the location. The male left the location without incident.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop for a speeding violation on I-35W near Sunset Avenue NE July 3. While the officer was searching the vehicle, a controlled substance was located. The driver was arrested and booked into jail for the offense.
•A motor vehicle tampering was reported in the 500 block of Lois Lane July 3. The incident was documented.
•An officer was dispatched to assist with an injured wild animal in the 7700 block of Lake Drive July 3. The officer advised the reporting party to contact the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center so the animal could receive proper care.
•Officers responded to a call about multiple baby ducks that had fallen into a storm drain in the 600 block of Apollo Drive July 3. The ducks were rescued from the drain and reunited with their mother.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop for a speeding violation in the 200 block of Main Street July 3. The driver of the vehicle showed signs of impairment from a controlled substance and was subsequently arrested for third-degree DWI.
•Officers responded to a personal injury accident involving a motorcycle and vehicle in the area of Otter Lake Road and Cedar Street July 4. The driver of the motorcycle had minor injuries. The driver of the vehicle was cited for a driving offense and the motorcycle was towed from the scene.
•On July 4, the department received several fireworks complaints throughout the city. Many homeowners were advised of fireworks statute; in some cases, illegal fireworks were confiscated for destruction.
•An officer responded to a park in the 6600 block of West Shadow Lake Drive July 5 on report of unlit fireworks being found. The fireworks were collected to be destroyed.
•An officer responded to a property damage accident at the intersection of Main Street and Otter Lake Road July 5. There were no injuries, and both vehicles were operable. One driver was issued a citation for failing to stop for a traffic signal.
•An officer received a delayed damage to property report in the 100 block of Morgan Lane July 5. The investigation is ongoing.
•Officers responded to a call of a grass fire on the side of a roadway in the 6500 block of Otter Lake Road July 5. The fire was extinguished.
•An officer stopped a motor vehicle in the 2000 block of Main Street July 5. The officer subsequently conducted a vehicle search and located narcotics. The driver was arrested for multiple offenses.
Editor’s note: The Centennial Lakes Police Department did not send out media reports last week because of the holiday, but will provide two weeks of reports next week.
