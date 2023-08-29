The Lino Lakes Public Safety Police and Fire Divisions were dispatched to a structure fire in the 6200 block of Red Maple Lane Aug. 21. First arriving crews encountered heavy fire conditions in an attached garage. The fire in the attached garage made it difficult to gain control. Crews were able to make entry into the house and extinguish the fire. No one was injured, but the house was partially destroyed along with two vehicles.
The Centennial Fire District; Spring Lake Park, Blaine, Mounds View Fire Department; Lexington Fire Department; Lake Johanna Fire Department; Hugo Fire Department; Forest Lake Fire Department; and the Anoka County Fire Investigation Team all responded to the scene. The fire is under investigation to determine cause and origin.
