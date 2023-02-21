CIRCLE PINES – On Feb. 19 at approximately 2:39 a.m., a police officer with the Centennial Lakes Police Department was outside of the Centennial Lakes Police Department station located at 54 North Road in the city of Circle Pines. While in the parking lot, they observed a motor vehicle crash into a snowbank and roll over. Indications show that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on North Road when it crashed into the snowbank. Responders with the Centennial Lakes Police Department, Columbia Heights Police Department, Centennial Fire District and Allina EMS arrived at the scene and located a male who had been ejected from the vehicle. Life saving measures were administered but unfortunately the male was declared deceased at the scene. This incident is under investigation by the Centennial Lakes Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
