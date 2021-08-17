The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•An officer attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of North Highway Drive and Restwood Road in Lexington Aug. 4. A passenger subsequently exited the vehicle and the vehicle fled the scene.
•Officers received a call reporting a suicide in progress from the city of Circle Pines Aug. 4.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 1800 block of Houle Circle in Centerville Aug. 5.
•A suspicious male was reported in the area of Restwood Road and Griggs Avenue in Lexington Aug. 6. A male was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•Officers were dispatched to the 50 block of Center Road in Circle Pines Aug. 6 on report of an electrical smell. Officers stood by while fire personnel located the source of the smell.
•Officers responded to a threat report in the 8900 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington Aug. 6.
•Police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Lake Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington Aug. 7. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•Officers took a delayed suspicious person report in the 7000 block of 20th Avenue in Centerville Aug. 9.
•Officers responded to a theft from motor vehicle report in the 2000 block of Gateway Circle in Centerville Aug. 9. The caller advised the suspects entered some trucks on the property and removed power tools. The estimated loss is $2,500.
•Police received a damage to property report from the 3900 block of Restwood Road in Lexington Aug. 10. The caller advised that an unknown suspect smashed her windshield on her vehicle. The estimated loss is $400.
