The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Officers were dispatched to a business in the 0 block of South Pine Drive in Circle Pines July 1 on a disorderly conduct report. A person was reported to have been asking customers for money and refusing to leave the property. Officers subsequently located the person and trespassed them from the business.
•An officer located a male with an outstanding warrant for their arrest near the intersection of Lake Drive and Firebarn Road in Circle Pines July 2. The male was arrested and complained of chest pains while he was being transported to jail. The male was subsequently transported to the hospital via ambulance.
•Officers observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Lexington Avenue NE and West Road in Circle Pines July 3. An adult male was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 8900 block of Restwood Road in Lexington July 3 that resulted in a formal complaint for a gross misdemeanor intent to escape tax.
•A bicycle theft was reported in the 9000 block of Jackson Avenue in Lexington July 3.
•Officers were dispatched to a home in Centerville July 3 regarding animal and child abuse. Officers didn’t locate any signs of either.
•Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Main Street and 21st Avenue North in Centerville July 4. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•An officer was dispatched to a dumpster fire in the 50 block of West Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines July 4. The Centennial Fire District also responded.
•Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Lexington Avenue NE and West Road in Circle Pines July 5. The male driver was subsequently arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
•A neighborhood dispute was reported in the 8900 block of North Highway Drive in Lexington July 5. Police mediated the dispute.
•An officer observed a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Lake Drive and Firebarn Road in Circle Pines July 6. The driver sustained minor injuries.
•Theft from motor vehicle was reported in the 7100 block of Shad Avenue in Centerville June 30. Other thefts from motor vehicles were reported that same day in the 6900 block of Sumac Court, 6900 block of Brian Drive and the 1900 block of Center Street. There are no suspects at this time.
•Officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of Dupre Road in Centerville on report of a dog bite June 30. The case was referred to a community service officer.
•An officer was dispatched to the 3800 block of Patriot Lane in Lexington June 30 on a damage to property report. An unknown suspect damaged a motor vehicle.
•Officers received a delayed vandalism report in the 7100 block of Progress Road in Centerville July 7.
•Officers were dispatched to the 50 block of West Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines July 8 on a report of juveniles lighting fireworks in the park. The juveniles were talked to, parents were called and warnings were issued.
•A license plate theft was reported in the 200 block of Aurora Lane in Circle Pines July 8.
•Police were dispatched to Golden Lake Park in Circle Pines July 8 on a report of an assault. A juvenile male was taken into custody and two other juvenile males were trespassed from the park.
•An officer was dispatched to the 40 block of West Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines July 8 on a report of a suspicious male. An officer subsequently located an underage male, who was cited with underage consumption and transported to the hospital.
•Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Centerville Road and Main Street in Centerville July 9 for a road rage incident. One female received injuries and one vehicle was damaged.
•A male was arrested on North Road in Circle Pines July 9 for underage consumption.
•A theft was reported in the 9300 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington July 10. Two people were trespassed from the business.
•Officers received a delayed theft report from the 7000 block of 20th Avenue in Centerville July 10. There are no known suspects at this time.
•Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue in Lexington July 10. A male driver was arrested for DWI.
•A vehicle theft was reported in the 8900 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington July 10.
•An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of North Road and Pointcross Drive in Circle Pines July 10. An adult male driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near West Golden Lake Road and Woodland Road in Circle Pines July 11. The driver didn’t have a license or proof of insurance, and had revoked plates. Multiple citations were issued and the license plate was removed from the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.