The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Police fielded an informational report in the 7000 block of Eagle Trail in Centerville Jan. 5.
• Officers responded to the 1600 block of Peltier Lake Drive in Centerville regarding a fire Jan. 5.
• Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Main Street and 20th Avenue in Centerville for a property damage accident Jan. 5.
• A suspicious activity report was filed by Annie’s Wok in the 9100 block of Highway Drive in Lexington Jan. 6.
• Police were dispatched to the area of North Road and Point Cross Drive in Circle Drive on a report of a vehicle that hit a home Jan. 6. The driver was transported to the hospital.
• Police fielded an informational report in the 200 block of Pine Hollow Drive in Circle Pines Jan. 7.
• A property damage accident was reported in the 1800 block of Main Street in Centerville Jan. 7.
• Officers were dispatched to the 0 block of Shady Way in Circle Pines for an animal complaint Jan. 7. The owner was verbally warned.
• Officers responded to a motor vehicle theft report in the 120 block of Indian Hills Lane in Circle Pines Jan. 8. The caller advised that an unknown suspect stole his black 2016 Ford Explorer from his driveway the previous night. The estimated loss is $19,000.
• Officers were dispatched to the area of Lexington Avenue and West Road in Lexington on a report of a contained dog Jan. 10. The dog was returned to its owner.
• Police conducted a traffic stop that resulted in an arrest on Hamline Avenue and Edgewood Road in Lexington Jan. 10. The individual was transported to jail.
• Officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Lovell Road in Lexington on an unspecified call Jan. 11. Officers located the caller, who had questions regarding a civil issue.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Restwood Road in Lexington Jan. 11. An adult male was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• An officer was dispatched to an informational phone call in the 8900 block of Jackson Avenue in Lexington Jan. 11.
