The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers collected information from the 1800 block of Fox Run in Centerville Oct. 5.
• An officer observed a motorcycle with no license plates traveling from Lexington Avenue to Lake Drive in Lexington Oct. 5. Further follow-up is being conducted.
• Police were dispatched to the intersection of Lake Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington Oct. 5 for a property damage accident.
• An officer took a walk-in report of damage to property at the police station Oct. 6 from the 0 block of Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines. There are no suspects at this time.
• Fraud was reported in the 2000 block of Gateway Circle in Centerville Oct. 6.
• Police responded to a three-vehicle property damage accident in the area of Lexington Avenue and Woodland Road in Lexington Oct. 6.
• Police responded to a civil dispute in the 200 block of North Star Lane in Circle Pines Oct. 7.
• Police responded to a neighborhood dispute in the 1900 block of 72nd Street in Centerville Oct. 7. Officer documented information in a report.
• Officers were dispatched to a neighbor dispute in the 7200 block of Clear Ridge in Centerville Oct. 7. Officer documented information in a report.
• Police responded to a report of a theft from motor vehicle in the 9200 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Oct. 7. There are no suspects at this time.
• Officers took a phone call report regarding a threat in the 10 block of Pine Drive in Circle Pines Oct. 8.
• Police responded to a theft report in the 20 block of West Road in Circle Pines Oct. 8. A suspect stole prescription pills.
• A driver was warned for violations after a caller reported a traffic complaint in the area of 20th Avenue and Main Street in Centerville Oct. 8.
• A property damage accident was reported at the intersection of Lake Drive and Lexington in Lexington Oct. 9.
• An officer responded to the 6900 block of Lamotte Drive in Centerville Oct. 10 on a report of theft. The city reported two trail stop signs were stolen over the weekend. The estimated loss is $200.
• Police responded to possible suspicious activity in the 900 block of North Highway Drive in Lexington Oct. 10. Business owners advised police that over the last couple of weeks vehicles have been rummaged through but nothing was taken.
