The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 9300 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington March 17. The driver was subsequently arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
•Officers took a theft report from a resident in the 20 block of Pine Drive in Circle Pines March 17. Another theft was reported in the 300 block of Baldwin Circle in Circle Pines later that day.
•Police conducted a traffic stop in the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington March 17. One adult male was subsequently arrested and transported to jail for third-degree DWI. Officers arrested another driver for second-degree DWI after a traffic stop in the area of Restwood Road and Naples Street in Lexington. A driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI in the 8200 block of Lexington Avenue.
•Officers were dispatched to Golden Lake Park in Circle Pines March 18 on report of a loose guinea pig. No owner was located, and the police were unable to contain the animal.
•Officers took a theft report of a license plate in the 7000 block of Centerville Road March 18. The estimated loss is $40.
•Officers were dispatched to a report of suspicious activity at LaMotte Park in Centerville March 19. Juveniles were reported on a roof. Officers subsequently located a group of juveniles near the structure and advised them against climbing on the roof.
•Police were dispatched on a report of a burglary in the 0 block of Circle Drive in Circle Pines March 19. The case is under investigation.
•Officers responded to a report of a theft in progress at a business in the 9200 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington March 22. Officers located the suspects and one adult male was subsequently arrested.
•Damage to city property was reported in the 3800 block of Liberty Lane in Lexington March 22.
