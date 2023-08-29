Two men have pleaded guilty to multiple carjacking and firearms violations. According to court documents, on Jan. 3, 2022, Jordan James Smith, 26, of Ramsey, approached a woman who was sitting in her parked vehicle. Smith opened the driver’s door of the victim’s Nissan Juke and pushed a gun into the victim’s torso. Smith then stated, “I’ve got a [expletive] gun,” and directed the victim to “give me everything you have and get out of the car.”

Smith pulled the victim from the car, got into the driver’s seat and drove off. The victim’s phone and wallet were still in the car as Smith fled. On Jan. 10, 2022, Smith and an associate reportedly used the victim’s Nissan Juke as collateral to test drive a black Maserati. According to court filings, Smith and his associate abandoned the Nissan Juke and stole the black Maserati before being apprehended by law enforcement.

