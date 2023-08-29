Two men have pleaded guilty to multiple carjacking and firearms violations. According to court documents, on Jan. 3, 2022, Jordan James Smith, 26, of Ramsey, approached a woman who was sitting in her parked vehicle. Smith opened the driver’s door of the victim’s Nissan Juke and pushed a gun into the victim’s torso. Smith then stated, “I’ve got a [expletive] gun,” and directed the victim to “give me everything you have and get out of the car.”
Smith pulled the victim from the car, got into the driver’s seat and drove off. The victim’s phone and wallet were still in the car as Smith fled. On Jan. 10, 2022, Smith and an associate reportedly used the victim’s Nissan Juke as collateral to test drive a black Maserati. According to court filings, Smith and his associate abandoned the Nissan Juke and stole the black Maserati before being apprehended by law enforcement.
On Feb. 3, 2022, Smith and his co-defendant Carson Thomas McCoy, 22, of Blaine, broke into a local car dealership court documents state. They stole several vehicles, including an unlicensed GMC Acadia. Later that morning, at 8:30 a.m., the Minneapolis Police Department responded to a hit-and-run accident. Smith was driving a blue Honda Accord while McCoy—who was driving the stolen GMA Acadia and following Smith’s blue Honda Accord—ran a stop sign and struck another vehicle. McCoy abandoned the GMC Acadia and got into the blue Honda Accord driven by Smith. However, before leaving the area, Smith approached the vehicle McCoy hit, allegedly pointed a gun at the driver, and said “give me your purse or I’ll (expletive) kill you.” Smith returned to the blue Honda Accord and fled the scene with the victim’s iPhone, house keys and a child’s backpack.
Shortly thereafter, at approximately 9 a.m., Smith and McCoy noticed the driver of a silver Honda Accord parked in a nearby residential area. Smith and McCoy exited the blue Honda Accord and approached the silver Honda Accord. Smith tapped on the driver’s side window with a black gun that had a red camouflage slide while McCoy used his hand to gesture that he also possessed a gun. The driver of the silver Honda Accord exited his vehicle and, as he attempted to retrieve his wallet, Smith threatened him with his gun. Smith and McCoy then drove off in the silver Honda Accord. Because Smith has prior felony convictions, he is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.
According to court documents, on Aug. 10, 2022, after stealing a black BMW sedan, McCoy broke into a residence in Ham Lake, stealing various items—including a firearm. Less than 30 minutes later, law enforcement responded to a road-rage incident involving a black BMW sedan. A group of motorcyclists reported nearly colliding with a black BMW sedan after which the driver—later identified as McCoy—fired a handgun into the air from the sunroof of the black BMW. Shortly thereafter, law enforcement officers located the black BMW sedan and attempted a traffic stop. McCoy fled, collided with a marked patrol car, and ultimately crashed into a tree. A search of the black BMW sedan revealed, among other things, the Springfield Armory semi-automatic pistol the defendant had stolen from the Ham Lake residence, another handgun, baggies of controlled substances, and the false identification card the defendant used to test drive the black BMW sedan before he stole it.
Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of carjacking. McCoy pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting carjacking and one count of possessing a firearm as a felon. The case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI, the Minneapolis Police Department, the Blaine Police Department, the Hennepin County Violent Offender Task Force (VOTF) and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
— U.S. Department of Justice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.