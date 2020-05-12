The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• A body shop in the 500 block of Lilac Street reported a catalytic converter stolen from a customer's vehicle April 28. The vehicle was parked in the parking lot in front of the business. The perpetrator arrived in a dark-colored sedan. The case is under investigation.
•An officer took a report of a theft from a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive April 28. A possible suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
•An officer observed an occupied vehicle parked in the parking lot of a closed business in the 8000 block of Lake Drive April 29. The driver showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
•Officers were dispatched to an illegal burn in the 500 block of Hawthorn Road April 30. An officer spoke with the homeowner, who was burning branches from bushes that were recently removed. The homeowner was made aware of the city ordinance banning the burning of anything except clean and dry firewood.
•A resident from the 300 block of Lilac Street called May 1 to report she received a phone call from someone claiming to be from Xcel Energy, demanding a certain amount of money or the power to the home would be shut off. The resident did not give any personal information and also reported the incident to Xcel Energy. The phone number from which the call was generated is not in service.
• An officer performed a traffic stop near I-35E and Main Street May 1 for speeding and detected the odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was found and seized. The driver was cited for the offense.
•Officers responded to a noise complaint at a residence in the 6500 block of Black Duck Drive South May 2. Two males received citations.
•Officers received a complaint May 3 regarding juveniles who were parking and fishing on private property, speeding in a boat causing big wakes on Otter Lake, and displaying inappropriate hand gestures. The juveniles and parents were contacted.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Police responded to the 3900 block of Restwood Road in Lexington April 30 on a report of an argument in the parking lot. Police were able to contact one of the involved parties, who advised the argument was over property that was stolen. The party was advised to make a report with the Blaine Police Department.
•Officers responded to a delayed report of theft of a package in the 30 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines May 1. A video was discovered that captured the incident and a male suspect is currently under investigation for several thefts.
•A male was arrested in the 30 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines for disorderly conduct May 1. The male was subsequently arrested.
•Officers stopped a suspicious vehicle in the 8900 block of Duwayne Avenue in Lexington May 2. Drugs were subsequently located in the car and have been sent to the lab for testing. Charges are pending.
•Police responded to a report of a property damage hit-and-run in the 600 block of North Star Lane in Circle Pines May 4.
•Police were dispatched to a grass fire on Lake Drive near Keith Road in Circle Pines May 5. The fire was put out.
•Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Civic Heights Drive in Circle Pines May 5 on report of license plate theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.