It looked a little like Army basic training for kids on Saturday morning as Centennial Community Education hosted an Obstacle Course event for the first time.
“It’s just something we’ve wanted to for a while because we thought it would be fun for the kids,” said Director of Community Education Cori Sendle. “We had to limit it to 90 kids and keep everything spaced out. We were going to do it in June but had to delay it until now (due to the pandemic)."
Kids in three age groups (from six through high school) took part in physical challenges including traversing monkey bars, pulling tires, crawling under low bridges, scaling a small wall, swinging from rings, zig-zagging through markers, and a crawl through muddy water under barriers to close it out, after which a refreshing bath from a sprinkler was available.
Army veterans would recognize many of those obstacles from one rugged day during basic training. The kids were a little exhausted but seemed to enjoy the challenges, taking them on at their own speed. Most emerged from that last water pit smiling broadly.
This took place on the turf near the football field, which also was the site of a couple obstacles on the course. Among those helping out were the Endurance Fitness club and the Boy Scouts, who built some of the obstacles.
— Bruce Strand
