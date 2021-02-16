Webelos from Pack 432 and Scouts from Troop 136 recently joined other Twin Cities area Scouts for an outdoor time-honored tradition. The winter relay race, called the Klondike Derby, is modeled after the Klondike Gold Rush and has been part of Scouting since 1949.
The Scouts spent the day at Stearns Scout Camp in South Haven, Minnesota, competing in a variety of activity stations such as: fire starting, log sawing, branding, orienteering, first aid, team building, lashing, knot tying and tomahawk throwing. They also participate in a Klondike Sled Race, where Scouts pull their gear through the woods on a sledge they built together. Klondike Derby teaches Scouts leadership skills, safety and survival techniques, teamwork and — best of all — how to have fun in just about any weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.