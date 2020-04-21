Osprey couple

An osprey couple has been spotted in a nest at Laurie LaMotte Memorial Park in Centerville.

 LeAnn Michael | Submitted

An osprey couple has been spotted in a nest at Laurie LaMotte Memorial Park in Centerville. Area photographer LeAnn Michael and her son Nathan Michael watched the two take turns eating together April 9.

